Andreescu withdraws from Montreal due to ankle injury, Andreeva advances

Canadian hope Bianca Andreescu's run at the 2025 Omnium Banque Nationale presente par Rogers came to an abrupt halt when she withdrew from her second-round match due to a left ankle injury.

Andreescu, who thrilled her home fans by winning this title when it was held in Toronto in 2019, suffered an injury near the end of her first-round match on Sunday night against fellow Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Former World No. 4 Andreescu was able to finish off that victory, but she was unable to take the court today for her second round against No. 4 seed Mirra Andreeva. Therefore, Andreeva advances to the third round via walkover.

Andreeva, the 18-year-old who is currently ranked a career-high World No. 5, has yet to make her tournament debut in Canada. Andreeva also had a first-round bye as a seeded player, so she has still never played a match at this tournament.

Andreescu has been a trailblazer for Canadian tennis. Her victory at this event was one of three huge titles she won in her milestone 2019, culminating in her becoming the first Canadian to capture a Grand Slam singles title at the US Open.

If she had been able to take the court today, Andreescu would have been seeking her first Top 5 win since her title run at 2019 Toronto, which included a pair of Top 5 wins over Kiki Bertens and Karolina Pliskova.