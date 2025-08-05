WTA Ventures appoints Jessica Chanderli as SVP, Media Rights

Jessica Chanderli will lead the development and execution of the WTA’s media rights strategy and manage its relationships with global broadcasters, digital platforms and other media partners.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. -- WTA Ventures, the commercial arm of the WTA, has appointed Jessica Chanderli to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Media Rights.

Jessica will lead the development and execution of the WTA’s media rights strategy and manage its relationships with global broadcasters, digital platforms, and other media partners. She will report to Teodora Ivanova-Limon, WTA Ventures Chief Business Officer.

Jessica was previously Head of Media Rights at the Fédération Française de Tennis, where she led global media strategy for Roland-Garros and managed partnerships with over 100 broadcasters and platforms worldwide. In this role, she negotiated the biggest U.S. media rights deal in the tournament’s history, bringing Warner Bros. Discovery on board as a new broadcast partner and securing the first-ever tennis coverage on their US platforms.

She also led one of the sport’s most visible collaborations with the entertainment industry: the filming of Emily in Paris at Roland-Garros for the opening of Season 4.

Jessica joins WTA Ventures during a period of unprecedented growth, with commercial revenue increasing by 25% in 2024. This growth has been driven through new and expanded commercial partnerships, including the recently announced extension of the WTA’s deal with Tennis Channel for US media rights through to 2032.

Marina Storti, WTA Ventures CEO, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to attract someone of Jessica’s calibre to this important new role. Her track record of delivering growth and innovative partnerships at Roland-Garros is impressive and sets her up well to lead the development and execution of the WTA’s media rights strategy, an area where we see significant opportunity for growth.”