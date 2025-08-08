Applications Now Open for the 2026 WTA APAC Coach Inclusion Program

The program, which has already made an impact in previous years, returns in 2026 with a robust three-phase structure to attract, develop and retain top female coaching talent from across Asia and the Pacific.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), in partnership with Tennis Australia, is proud to announce that applications are now open for the 2026 WTA APAC Coach Inclusion Program -- a groundbreaking initiative designed to increase the number of elite female coaches on the WTA Tour.

“Creating pathways for female coaches to succeed at the highest level of professional tennis is a priority for the WTA,” said Jaslyn Hewitt-Shehadie, WTA Director Player Relations. “We are thrilled to partner with Tennis Australia once again to deliver a program that not only builds skills but provides real access to the professional tour environment.”

Program Breakdown

Phase 1: Hong Kong Open (October 2026)

Held in conjunction with the Hong Kong Open (WTA 250), participants will attend in-person workshops and practical sessions focused on:

Understanding the WTA Tour and Coaching Philosophy

Biomechanics of Tennis and On-Court Coaching

Tactics, Game Styles, and Planning for Success

Characteristics of a Successful WTA Coach

Phase 2: Virtual Learning Modules

Coaches will deepen their knowledge through online sessions covering:

Mental Skills & Mental Health

Strength & Conditioning

Performance Nutrition

Sports Integrity

Building Your Brand as a Coach

Phase 3: WTA Tour Coach Experience (Australian Summer of Tennis)

Participants will receive exclusive access to the WTA Tour coaching environment during the Australian Summer of Tennis, including a mentorship from a current WTA Tour coach.

The WTA encourages female performance coaches from Asia and the Pacific to register their interest and apply to be part of this unique and empowering experience.

Applications are now open and close Friday, Sept. 5

More Opportunities Coming Soon

Coaches based in North & South America, Europe, and the Middle East -- stay tuned! Additional Coach Inclusion Programs for your regions will be announced and advertised soon.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this global movement to elevate female coaching in tennis.