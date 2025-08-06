July Shot of the Month: A full-stretch, no-doubt forehand laser

Serving down break point early in the second set, Jule Niemeier thought she had the point won -- until Dayana Yastremska chased down a forehand and threaded it down the line.

This wasn’t one of those grind-it-out 20-ball rallies.

It was first-strike tennis at its boldest.

Serving down break point at 0-1 in the second set, Jule Niemeier landed a strong serve. Dayana Yastremska hammered the return, Niemeier redirected it crosscourt into open space -- and Yastremska chased it down, uncorking a running forehand winner down the line.

Just clean, gutsy and bold shot-making from start to finish.

Yastremska would go on to reach the semifinals in Hamburg, where she fell to eventual champion Lois Boisson.