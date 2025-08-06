WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
hot shots

July Shot of the Month: A full-stretch, no-doubt forehand laser

1m read 06 Aug 2025 2h ago
July Shot of Month winner

Serving down break point early in the second set, Jule Niemeier thought she had the point won -- until Dayana Yastremska chased down a forehand and threaded it down the line.

This wasn’t one of those grind-it-out 20-ball rallies.

It was first-strike tennis at its boldest.

Serving down break point at 0-1 in the second set, Jule Niemeier landed a strong serve. Dayana Yastremska hammered the return, Niemeier redirected it crosscourt into open space -- and Yastremska chased it down, uncorking a running forehand winner down the line.

Just clean, gutsy and bold shot-making from start to finish.

Yastremska would go on to reach the semifinals in Hamburg, where she fell to eventual champion Lois Boisson.

WTA Staff

Serving down break point early in the second set, Jule Niemeier thought she had the point won -- until Dayana Yastremska chased down a forehand and threaded it down the line.

