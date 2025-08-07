'They have to catch up!': Gauff throws friendly shade at American men

Just hours removed from winning a doubles title in Montreal, Coco Gauff returned to Cincinnati, where she won her first breakthrough title in 2023.

CINCINNATI -- After winning the doubles title alongside McCartney Kessler in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon, Coco Gauff was on a flight by 8 p.m., arriving in Cincinnati just before 1 p.m. the next day. But instead of slowing down, she headed straight to the Lindner Family Tennis Center and met with the press, energized to return to the site of her 2023 breakthrough title.

"It gave me the belief that I could win a Slam," Gauff said.

That belief went a long way, in short order. A month later Gauff won the US Open, her first major.

"I was searching for a big title," Gauff said. "I'd been on tour for a long time and people had those expectations, so for me it meant a lot. ... It was a great statement tournament and led me to believe that I could beat top players."

Fresh off her arrival, Gauff was immediately struck by the changes to the venue, which had doubled in size following a $260 million, 11-month renovation.

"It's insane," she said. "All the feedback I've heard is that it's the best tournament on tour, better than the Slams as far as the facilities [go]. As far as first impressions, it looks incredible and I'm so excited to explore more."

Wait until you see the 56,000-square-foot player clubhouse, Coco. You'll never want to leave.

Gauff Lauds Diversity in American Tennis

Gauff is currently joined in the PIF WTA Rankings Top 10 by fellow Americans Jessica Pegula (No. 4), Amanda Anisimova (No. 7) and Madison Keys (No. 8), with World No. 11 Emma Navarro on their heels. There has been an American woman in each of the past four Slam finals, including two wins (Keys at the Australian Open in January and Gauff at the French Open earlier this summer).

It's a testament to how strong American tennis is right now. Asked if the American women have had any friendly competitions with the American men, Gauff threw some friendly shade at her male counterparts.

"It hasn't been much of competition, no offense to them," the Florida native said with a laugh. "They have to catch up."

Gauff continued: "That's the beautiful thing about being an American. All of us look different. We have biracial, black, white [players], all types of representation for girls and guys to look up to in the Top 10, or close to the Top 10. That's something beautiful about our country, how diverse it is, and I hope that in this sport it continues to grow."

Her Strong Kit Game

Coming off her French Open triumph, Gauff didn't meet her expectations at Wimbledon, losing to unseeded Dayana Yastremska in the first round.

She got rave reviews off the court, though, with her custom New Balance kit that honored Wimbledon's illustrious history.

"I was really proud to wear that," she said. "It's unfortunate that it didn't get longer screen time."

Will her US Open look deliver the same level of flair?

It will look great, Gauff assured journalists, though she cautioned that it won't be as intricate at the Wimbledon outfit.

She also pointed out she has not repeated an outfit in 2025 -- and doesn't plan to. She's worn something different at every tournament this year. (That's been quite a tall task, and she doubts if she can repeat it in 2026.)

This week's kit is in collaboration with Miu Miu.

What's Ahead in Cincinnati

Gauff, who received a first-round bye, won't play until Saturday. She'll face either Emiliana Arango or Wang Xinyu, and could potentially meet Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.