WTA 125 circuit hits new milestone with over 50 tournaments scheduled across 2025

WTA 125 tournaments this season will be staged in over 20 countries in five continents on all three surfaces and include several combined tournaments with the ATP Tour. This season the WTA 125 Circuit will offer over a record-breaking $6m in prize-money.

Rapid growth and success have resulted in doubling the number of WTA 125 tournaments in the past three years to over 50, compared with 24 events in 2022

2025 WTA 125 season will see an unprecedented $6m awarded in prize-money

Fans have unrivaled access through WTA Unlocked, the online streaming service accessible via wtatennis.com

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA 125 Circuit is celebrating an exciting new milestone with over 50 tournaments scheduled across the 2025 season, more than doubling the number of events at this level in just over three years.

WTA 125 tournaments this season will be staged in over 20 countries in five continents on all three surfaces and include several combined tournaments with the ATP Tour. This season the WTA 125 Circuit will offer over a record-breaking $6m in prize-money.

The WTA 125 Circuit offers both established WTA players and talented newcomers the ability to build their careers and progress up to the highest levels of the Hologic WTA Tour. Held in strategic weeks in the calendar to maximize playing and earning opportunities, this series of events has also provided an important stepping stone for players returning from injury and maternity leave as they transition back to professional tennis.

WTA

The last three seasons have seen high demand for WTA 125 tournaments and with it rapid exponential growth that is expected to feature over 50 events this year, up from 24 in 2022.

In addition, WTA 125 events have provided an important developmental step for today’s biggest and most high-profile athletes, with current PIF WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and most recently four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka all competing on the WTA 125 stage at some point in their careers.

Many 125 tournaments have also experienced success, such as Guadalajara, which was a 125 in 2019 and has gone on to host 250, 500 and 1000 events in addition to the WTA Finals in 2021. Rouen similarly progressed from a 125 tournament in 2022-23 to a WTA 250 event in 2024. The decision to award upgraded tournament sanctions was driven in part by how well tournament organizers showcased their efficiency, dedication, and passion for women’s tennis at the WTA 125 level.

In 2025, the WTA 125 season has delivered unprecedented action, with 22 different singles champions emerging from 26 tournaments. Memorable moments include Osaka winning her first clay-court title in Saint-Malo (France), Alize Cornet coming out of retirement and reaching the quarterfinals at La Bisbal (Spain) and 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi from India making the Mumbai semifinals on home soil.

Portia Archer, WTA CEO, said: “The growth of the WTA 125 Circuit exemplifies the massive appeal and interest we are seeing in women’s tennis. The WTA 125 Circuit provides an incredible opportunity for players to gain valuable experience as we see a great pool of talent coming through. Additionally, there has been avid support to host world-class tennis -- as seen with the impressive growth in events from 2022 to 2025 -- most coming from new markets. For the WTA it is a unique opportunity for us to take tennis to new territories and support all levels of players, from emerging talent to established names.”

Osaka added: “Every tournament is an opportunity to grow, and the WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo gave me the perfect opportunity to maintain my overall level for the clay swing while offering competitive and high-level match play. In my experience the 125 Circuit is extremely well run and operated, has supported my playing ambitions and helped me connect with tennis fans at all levels of the game.”

Fans can follow WTA 125 events more closely than ever before with WTA Unlocked, which features free live streams for matches from up to two courts. To date, there have been over 800,000 stream views and over 10 million minutes of WTA 125 tennis watched through WTA Unlocked, demonstrating continued appetite to enjoy women’s professional tennis at all levels.