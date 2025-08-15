Billie Jean King brings trailblazers’ stories to a new generation

Venus and Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek and wheelchair tennis legend Esther Vergeer are among those whose careers are brought to life in vivid, illustrated portraits.

Sports icon, civil rights advocate, and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Billie Jean King is set to rally a new generation with “Trailblazers: The Unmatched Story of Women’s Tennis, Young Readers Edition,” which was published this week in the United States.

Appealing to middle-grade readers -- seven through 12 -- the hardcover volume features biographies of more than 20 of the sport’s most impactful champions, from Suzanne Lenglen and Althea Gibson to Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena.

Written by King with Jolie C. Matthews and featuring captivating artwork by renowned Romanian illustrator Alexandra Badiu, the book hopes to motivate and empower young people around the world to blaze their own trails, speak up for others, and confidently embrace who they are.

“I’m so proud to be included in Billie Jean’s book, among such amazing players,” said Iga Swiatek, the former World No.1 and four-time Grand Slam champion, who also features.

“It tells the story of us, of our careers in tennis in a really great way for kids to read. I hope lots of young people are going to grab a copy and be inspired by it, because tennis is a great sport.”

In charting the careers of a roster of champions that also includes Ash Barty, Ons Jabeur, Naomi Osaka and wheelchair tennis legend Esther Vergeer, the book highlights themes of perseverance, gender equality, and the importance of standing up for one’s beliefs.

Jolie, who holds a PhD, is an expert on the socio-cultural dimensions of cognition through the ways media, popular culture, and other cultural forces influence individual attitudes.

The adult forerunner to this new publication was released in 2023 as part of commemorations marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the WTA by King in 1973. In turn, that book was an update of We Have Come A Long Way: The Story of Women’s Tennis, a detailed history written by King with journalist Cynthia Starr in 1988.