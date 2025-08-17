Swiatek secures qualification for WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF

Iga Swiatek, the 2023 WTA Finals champion, is set to make her fifth consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament. She joins No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, who secured her place in Riyadh in July.

2023 WTA Finals Champion set to make her fifth consecutive appearance at the prestigious season-ending event

Swiatek has reached three finals this season, including winning her first Wimbledon title

Play begins at the 2025 WTA Finals on November 1 with $15.5 million total prize money on offer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The WTA announced Sunday that Iga Swiatek has qualified for the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, becoming the second player to secure her place following her run to the final at the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open.

Swiatek, the 2023 WTA Finals champion who captured the title without dropping a set, is set to make her fifth consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament. She joins PIF WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, who secured her place in Riyadh in July.

In addition to reaching the final in Cincinnati, Swiatek has contested two other championship matches this season, highlighted by her historic Wimbledon triumph, where she became the first Polish player in the Open Era -- man or woman -- to lift the singles trophy at the All England Club. The Wimbledon crown marked the 23rd title of her career, placing her second among active players behind Petra Kvitova’s 31.

The 24-year-old was a runner-up at the WTA 500 Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt and has advanced to five additional semifinals this season, all at WTA 1000 or Grand Slam level. She also played a key role in leading Team Poland to the final of the United Cup at the start of the year and has accumulated more than 6,000 points on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

"It's always a great feeling to qualify for the WTA Finals and an honor to compete as one of the Top 8 best players in the world," Swiatek said. "I'm super motivated to come back and give my best this year.”

The 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF takes place from November 1-8, 2025 and features the top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). Players and teams compete in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

Click here to see the full PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard in singles and doubles.