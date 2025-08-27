WTA pays tribute to Art Seitz, a photographer who captured the soul of the sport

The WTA is saddened by the death of photographer Arthur “Art” Seitz, who died Aug. 23 at 82. Seitz chronicled tennis for more than half a century, both from the sidelines and behind the scenes.

A familiar face at tournaments around the world, Seitz was a tenacious documentarian of the “tennis family” whose body of work remains a go-to source for publishers, news producers and filmmakers.

From a teenage Chris Evert in Florida to Billie Jean King’s win over Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes, and on through the game’s 21st-century stars, Seitz captured it all.

Art Seitz

Early on in his career, Seitz was the first staff photographer for Gladys Heldman’s fledgling World Tennis Magazine, the first Virginia Slims Circuit photographer, a stalwart contributor to Tennis Week and the official shooter for World Team Tennis.

In the years that followed, his work featured in countless newspaper articles, player autobiographies and commemorative editions. It graced the screens of HBO and ESPN and many magazine covers including Time, People, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Sports Illustrated, LIFE and Paris Match.

“One of Art’s most remarkable qualities was his ability to transcend standard sports photography norms and connect with players in their own environments, beyond the courts and locker rooms,” said Adam Stoltman, former deputy feature photography editor at Sports Illustrated and New York Times sports picture editor.

Art Seitz

“Many of his most treasured photos were taken in spontaneous, unscripted and unguarded moments, which gave his images an intimacy and familiarity uncommon in the world of professional sports.”

While focusing on the stars of the sport, Seitz also trained his lens on supporting personalities behind the scenes, from journalists to photo pit colleagues, tour staff to player managers.

“Art had a relationship with all of them, and a love for the tennis community, which is reflected in his images,” Stoltman said.

In 2013, Seitz’s unique contribution was evident when he was the only photographer invited as a guest to the WTA’s 40 Love celebrations in London. During the 2018 US Open, he was recognized by the USTA as the only photographer to cover all 50 US Opens since 1968.

Away from tennis, Seitz covered more than 20 Super Bowls, along with multiple Kentucky Derby and Masters. He also photographed former President Jimmy Carter at his home in Georgia.

But tennis was his lifelong passion. He played on the Florida junior circuit, at the University of Florida, and while serving as a captain in the United States Air Force based in Germany and France.

He also enjoyed playing when at home in Fort Lauderdale, adjacent to the Holiday Park courts where legendary coach Jimmy Evert taught his children to play the sport.

Art Seitz

Trailblazing WTA executive and Hall of Famer Peachy Kellmeyer described Seitz as “the one we looked to, to get that perfect shot.”

She added: “Art was always generous with his time in support of our player reunions and various charitable causes and he invariably shared his precious photos in times of need. He was always there to help remind the tennis family of our shared history.”

In his final years, though in poor health, Seitz kept a steady stream of images flowing to his tennis colleagues and friends as a way of maintaining connection.

“Art’s archive is of importance and value to the history of the sport and all who knew him,” said Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, widow of Arthur Ashe and herself a photographer.

“His keen instincts were always in motion; he was so dedicated to recording that moment that tells a story in a single image. His ability to engage his subject made him known to all.”

Seitz is survived by his sister, Pauline “Polly,” and his brother, Russell.