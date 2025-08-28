Billie Jean King’s Power Hour inspires next generation at US Open

Fifty-five years after the Original 9 took a stand, Billie Jean King gathered rising talents in New York with Ilana Kloss, Leslie Allen and Shelby Rogers to remind them that tennis greatness is measured not only in trophies, but in impact.

From dazzling fans with her athletic brilliance to reshaping the business of sport as a tournament owner and entrepreneur, Billie Jean King has spent decades entertaining, empowering and elevating the game. Her legacy isn’t just etched in her remarkable collection of tournament trophies; it’s embedded in the DNA of women’s tennis.

Now in its 28th year, the Billie Jean King Power Hour, created and organized by the WTA, is a cornerstone of the WTA’s mentor-driven education initiatives and a core program of the WTA’s Player Development.

This year’s session, hosted by King in the US Open’s Arthur Ashe building, brought together emerging WTA stars alongside impactful former players Ilana Kloss, Leslie Allen and Shelby Rogers to reflect, connect and ignite change.

Jimmie48/WTA

Aligned with the WTA’s Rally the World campaign, the Power Hour is both a celebration and a challenge. It calls on every WTA player to recognize their role in a global entertainment property, one that champions equality, unity, and advancement. Players don’t just win matches on the WTA Tour; they win battles for recognition, visibility and respect.

Players are reminded of the bold stand taken 55 years ago by the Original 9 alongside the visionary leadership of promoter Gladys Heldman. Together, these courageous women created the Virginia Slims Circuit and laid the foundation for today’s thriving Hologic WTA Tour.

King’s message to this year’s cohort of players was clear: “You are here because someone fought for you. Now it’s your turn to fight for the next generation.”

Players were encouraged to dream big, push boundaries, and use their stages to elevate current and future generations. Through storytelling, shared experiences, and candid conversations, the event reinforced that greatness isn’t just measured in trophies, it’s measured in impact.

Among the promising talents who attended the 2025 Power Hour in New York were Alyssa Ahn, Emiliana Arango, Hailey Baptiste, Lois Boisson, Louisa Chirico, Fiona Crawley, Thea Frodin, Amelia Honer, Suzan Lamens, freshly crowned Montréal champion Victoria Mboko, Annika Penickova, Kristina Penikcova, Tatiana Prozorova, Zeynep Sonmez, Moyuka Uchijima and Akasha Urhobo.