First three doubles teams secure qualification for WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Monday announced the first three doubles teams to secure qualification for the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, with Gaby Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe, Taylor Townsend & Katerina Siniakova and Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini all confirming their places for the season-ending showpiece event.

World No.1 in doubles Taylor Townsend and former WTA Finals doubles champion Katerina Siniakova are set to make their second consecutive appearance as a pair, while the all-Italian duo of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini will also return as a team for the second time.

Dabrowski and Routliffe qualified for the third year in a row together. Last season, they made history as the first players from Canada and New Zealand respectively to win the WTA Finals doubles title.

WTA Finals Tournament Director Garbiñe Muguruza, who won the singles event in 2021 and was doubles runner-up in 2015, said: “Doubles is such a huge and important part of our sport. Qualifying in this format for the WTA Finals is a great honor, it means your team has been consistent, strong and fearless all year. To be one of the first to qualify shows the hard work is paying off.”

Siniakova and Townsend made their team debut at the WTA Finals last year and went on to reach the title match, narrowly falling to Dabrowski and Routliffe. Siniakova, the 2021 champion, will be making her seventh consecutive WTA Finals appearance.

The Czech-American duo opened the season with titles at the Australian Open and the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. They recently finished as the runners-up at the US Open and posted strong semifinal showings at the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and the Miami Open presented by Itaú, as well as at The Championships, Wimbledon.

Their results this season helped propel Townsend to become the PIF WTA World No.1 in doubles for the first time in her career -- and the first player to top the doubles rankings as a mother.

Paolini and Errani have enjoyed another outstanding season on the Hologic WTA Tour, highlighted by titles at the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha) and on home soil at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia in Rome, in addition to their first Grand Slam doubles title at Roland Garros.

The pair posted a 14-match winning run, with titles in Rome and Paris before a runner-up finish in Berlin.”

Dabrowski and Routliffe have won three titles this season to confirm their qualification, lifting the winners' trophy at the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open, WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart) and, most recently, the US Open, which marked their second Grand Slam title together.

They kicked off the season in strong fashion by reaching the Australian Open semifinals and now will be looking to be the first team since Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic from 2018-2019 to successfully defend the WTA Finals crown.

The 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF takes place from November 1-8, 2025 and features the top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). Players and teams compete in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

Click here to see what's on the line this Asian swing and here to see the full PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard in singles and doubles.

