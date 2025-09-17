Eleven Sports to bring WTA Tour to Polish fans in new five-year deal

The five-year deal with WTA Ventures covers all WTA 1000, 500 and 250 tournaments, plus the season-ending WTA Finals, strengthening the sport’s presence in a country energized by Iga Swiatek’s success.

Broadcaster secures exclusive rights from 2027 to 2031

LONDON, UK & WARSAW, POL -- Eleven Sports has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights to the WTA Tour in Poland for five seasons, from 2027 to 2031. The agreement, signed with WTA Ventures, covers all WTA 1000, WTA 500 and WTA 250 tournaments, as well as the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals, featuring the world’s best players in both singles and doubles.

The globally renowned WTA Tour continues to grow in popularity in Poland as fans follow the success of Iga Swiatek, who has consistently held top positions in the PIF WTA Rankings and claimed 24 WTA titles to date, including her success at the 2025 Cincinnati Open and Wimbledon Championships. Polish fans also follow the performances of Magdalena Frech and Magda Linette, while enjoying the battles of international stars such as Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova and Jasmine Paolini.

Eleven Sports will deliver comprehensive, high-quality coverage of the WTA Tour in Poland, including in-depth studio shows, expert commentary, and live on-site reporting from the biggest matches and tournaments.

Krzysztof Świergiel, CEO of Eleven Sports:

“We are proud that in the coming years we will bring Polish fans the excitement of the very best in women’s tennis. This is an important milestone in the development of our portfolio, as we welcome the prestigious WTA Tour – a competition enjoying immense and ever-growing popularity in Poland – to our programming line-up. It is further proof that Eleven Sports consistently remains closest to sports fans.”

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures:

“This is a great time for women’s tennis, and we’re thrilled to partner with Eleven Sports to bring five seasons of the WTA Tour to Polish fans from 2027. With three Polish women in the world’s top 50, led by six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, Poland has become one of the most passionate homes of our sport. Together with Eleven Sports, we will build on that passion to grow the reach and impact of women’s tennis for years to come.”

The agreement between Eleven Sports and WTA Ventures does not include future WTA tournaments hosted in Poland, the United Cup, or the Grand Slam tournaments.