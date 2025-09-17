World No. 1 Sabalenka withdraws from Beijing due to injury

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the China Open in Beijing due to a minor injury.

World No. 1 and reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from next week's China Open WTA 1000 event due to a "minor injury," the tournament reported on Wednesday.

Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the 2025 China Open due to a minor injury.

We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her back in Beijing.#2025ChinaOpen — China Open (@ChinaOpen) September 17, 2025

Sabalenka captured the fourth Grand Slam crown of her career, and first of the season, two weeks ago in New York. She is a three-time quarterfinalist in Beijing, having made the last eight in 2018, 2023 and 2024. Sabalenka currently leads World No. 2 Iga Swiatek by 2,077 points in the battle for the year-end World No. 1 spot. Both players have officially qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh in November.

The remainder of the Top 10 are still entered in Beijing, including Swiatek, who won the title in 2023, and defending champion Coco Gauff.