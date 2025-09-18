Kerber eyes debut at Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters

Former World No.1 Angelique Kerber will make her debut alongside past champions Kirsten Flipkens and Anett Kontaveit, as the eight-woman invitational returns Oct. 9–12 at Coque Arena.

The field for next month’s Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters was confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday, with the fourth edition of the eight-woman invitational set to take place at the Grand Duchy’s Coque Arena from Oct. 9-12.

In May, it was announced that last year’s champion, Kirsten Flipkens, and 2023 winner Anett Kontaveit would return to Luxembourg in 2025. Eugenie Bouchard, who has since retired from the Hologic WTA Tour, was also revealed to be joining the lineup.

Now, former World No.1 Angelique Kerber has signed on to play the tournament for the first time. France’s Alizé Cornet and Spain’s Anabel Medina Garrigues will also debut, with previous participants Kim Clijsters and Barbora Strycova rounding out the field.

For 25 years, Luxembourg played host to a popular WTA 250 stop, organized by the same group, International Women’s Tennis Promotion (IWTP).

From its first staging in 2022, when Clijsters defeated fellow Hall of Famer Martina Hingis in the final, the legends tournament has enjoyed strong support from Luxembourg’s royal family, government, business community and fans.

Each year the event, which is mounted by an army of 90 volunteers, includes a program of panel discussions, tennis clinics and sponsor engagements -- and the tournament organizers donate to the WTA Foundation as a show of friendship and solidarity.

“Luxembourg continues to provide a wonderful platform for women’s tennis and with the fantastic field of WTA legends that has been assembled, fans are in for a treat,” said Ann Austin, executive director of the WTA Foundation.

“Alongside the entertainment on court, the community’s efforts to harness the power of sport is very special. We appreciate the IWTP’s ongoing support of the WTA Foundation’s mission to promote healthy lifestyles and empower women and girls and I wish everyone a fantastic week.”

Getty Images

This year’s field will compete for a share of €110,000 in prize money, with €50,000 awarded to the champion.

Before the action gets underway, a gala dinner will be highlighted by presentation of the Jana Novotna Award, which celebrates a dedicated advocate of women’s tennis. Previous recipients include Ana Ivanovic, Daniela Hantuchova, Andrea Petkovic and Luxembourg’s own Mandy Minella.