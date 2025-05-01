WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Win A Trip To The Miami Open

1m read 01 May 2025 4mo ago
The Grand Prize winner will receive: 
  • A trip for two to the Miami Open
  • Roundtrip travel to Miami, Florida
  • Three nights hotel accommodation
  • Tickets for two tournament sessions

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between September 25, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET") U.S. and October 29, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. ET U.S.. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states who are 18+ at time of entry. See Official Rules for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Sponsors: WTA Ventures Operations, LLC, 100 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300-N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 U.S.A.. Void where prohibited.

