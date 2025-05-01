Win A Trip To The Miami Open

The Grand Prize winner will receive:

A trip for two to the Miami Open

Roundtrip travel to Miami, Florida

Three nights hotel accommodation

Tickets for two tournament sessions

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between September 25, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET") U.S. and October 29, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. ET U.S.. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states who are 18+ at time of entry. See Official Rules for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Sponsors: WTA Ventures Operations, LLC, 100 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300-N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 U.S.A.. Void where prohibited.

Will be used in accordance with the WTA Privacy Policy and the ATP Privacy Policy.