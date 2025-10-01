Defending champion Gauff qualifies for WTA Finals; Andreeva and Shnaider clinch doubles spot

2024 WTA Finals winner Gauff is set to make her fourth consecutive appearance at the prestigious event

The American has reached three finals this season, including winning Roland-Garros for the first time

Andreeva and Shnaider are celebrating their first WTA Finals qualification following their best-ever season on tour

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday that 2024 WTA Finals winner Coco Gauff and the doubles team of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider have qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.

Gauff returns to Riyadh as the defending champion, having captured her first WTA Finals crown in 2024 -- the youngest player to win the season-ending title in 20 years. The 21-year-old is set to make her fourth consecutive appearance at the crown jewel event and will join PIF WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek in Riyadh, who secured their places earlier this year.

Andreeva and Shnaider are set to make their WTA Finals debut and are the fifth doubles pair to confirm their qualification, in addition to Katerina Siniakova & Taylor Townsend, Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini, Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe and Veronika Kudermetova & Elise Mertens.

Gauff has reached three singles finals this season, including winning Roland-Garros for the first time, which marked the second Grand Slam title of her career (after the US Open in 2023). She also reached back-to-back WTA 1000 finals, finishing runner-up at both the Mutua Madrid Open and the Internazionali BNL D'Italia in Rome.

Her early season form proved a sign of things to come, posting a perfect 5-0 record in singles play to guide Team USA to win the United Cup before going on to reach the quarterfinal stage at the Australian Open. Gauff also posted additional quarterfinal runs at the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open, WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart) and is currently through to the last eight at the WTA 1000 China Open in Beijing.

Gauff will now bid to be the first player since Serena Williams to defend the WTA Finals title (2012-2014).

Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider are celebrating their first WTA Finals qualification,having enjoyed their best-ever season on tour. The exciting young duo won the first doubles titles of their careers in 2025, triumphing at the WTA 500 Brisbane International presented by Evie and WTA 1000 Miami Open presented by Itaú.

The pair also enjoyed semifinal runs at WTA 1000 events at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha) and Internazionali BNL D'Italia (Rome) and at two of this season's Grand Slams, firstly at the Australian Open and then at Roland-Garros. Andreeva is also well-placed in singles on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard, currently occupying the No. 7 position with over 4100 points.

The 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF takes place from November 1-8, 2025 and features the top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). Players and teams compete in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

