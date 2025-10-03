Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys qualify for WTA Finals Riyadh

Amanda Anisimova will make her WTA Finals debut after a season that included her first two major final appearances, while Australian Open champion Madison Keys will return to the event for the first time since 2016.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Anisimova is set to make her WTA Finals debut

Australian Open champion Keys will make her first appearance at the event since qualifying in 2016

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday that Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, becoming the fourth and fifth singles players to secure their place at the prestigious season-ending tournament.

Anisimova and Keys now join PIF WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in the draw with $15.5m in prize money on offer. Anisimova will be making her debut at the crown-jewel event while Keys has earned her first qualification in nine years.

Anisimova has enjoyed her best-ever season on Tour in which she has reached four finals. The 24-year-old won the biggest tournament of her career at the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies (Doha) and also reached her first Grand Slam finals, contesting the title match at both The Championships, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Anisimova also finished runner-up at the inaugural WTA 500 HSBC Championships (London) to bolster her qualification hopes, and as a result the United States will have three representatives at the WTA Finals for the first time since 2002 (that year six Americans qualified -- Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati, Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport and Chanda Rubin).

Keys is set to make her second appearance at the WTA Finals and first for almost 10 years, having previously qualified in 2016. The 30-year-old lifted her first Grand Slam singles title this year, triumphing at the Australian Open*, when she kicked off the year with early-season silverware at the WTA 500 Adelaide International. Keys also has strong semifinal showings at the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and WTA 500 HSBC Championships (London) adding vital points to her tally on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

The 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF takes place from November 1-8, 2025 and features the top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). Players and teams compete in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

*Keys' qualification is assured as she will finish the season within the Top 7 on the PIF WTA Race to the Finals Leaderboard or as a Grand Slam champion in the No.8-20 position.