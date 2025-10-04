Noskova saves match points to upset Pegula, reach China Open final

Linda Noskova is through to the WTA China Open final after saving match points against Jessica Pegula. She will meet Amanda Anisimova awaits in the final, with their head-to-head record tied at 1-1.

Czech Linda Noskova advanced to the biggest final of her young career Saturday, saving three match points to defeat fifth seed Jessica Pegula and reach the WTA China Open final.

Noskova will face another American, Amanda Anisimova, for the title. Earlier, Anisimova cruised past second seed Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 in the first semifinal in Beijing.

Pegula fights back, but Noskova holds firm

Noskova grabbed the only break of the first set in the sixth game and served it out for a 6-3 lead. Pegula responded strongly, dominating the second set 6-1 to force a decider.

Both players traded early breaks in the third set before Pegula earned another in the 11th game and served for the match. The American held three match points, but Noskova saved them all, breaking back to send the semifinal into a decisive tiebreak.

Noskova held her nerve in the tiebreak, converting her second match point to seal a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6) victory in two hours and 28 minutes.

Youngest Czech in a WTA 1000 final since 1990

With the win, Noskova improved her head-to-head record against Pegula to 2-1 and became the youngest Czech player - at 20 years and 311 days - to reach a Tier I or WTA 1000 final since 1990. It also marked her second Top 10 win of the week and the fifth of the season.

The title match between Noskova and Anisimova will be only the second WTA 1000 final between two players born after 2000, following this year’s Dubai final between Mirra Andreeva and Clara Tauson.

Noskova and Anisimova are tied 1-1 in their career meetings, with Anisimova winning their most recent clash in the fourth round of this year's Wimbledon Championships in three close sets.