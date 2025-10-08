ITIA introduces support program for players navigating integrity investigations

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) is pleased to announce a package of support for individuals who are involved in Tennis Anti-Corruption and Tennis Anti-Doping Programme investigations.

The new trial, which starts immediately, introduces support initiatives for anyone involved in an ITIA investigation, including financial assistance to test products, confidential third-party counselling, and free legal support.

For players who have been notified of an Adverse Analytical Finding from an anti-doping test, the program will offer financial assistance to test products at a WADA-accredited laboratory, or to assist with identifying sources of potential meat contamination.

In addition, individuals who are under investigation for potential Tennis Anti-Corruption or Tennis Anti-Doping offenses can access wellbeing support through a partnership with Sporting Chance, a mental health organization set up to support professional athletes.

Sport Resolutions, the independent dispute resolution service for global sports, which runs the tribunals for Tennis Anti-Doping Programme cases, has also extended its free anti-doping pro-bono legal support to players to start from when players first test positive for a prohibited substance.

The support program will be reviewed at the end of 2026.

ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse commented, “Anyone who finds themselves part of either an anti-doping or anti-corruption investigation deserves the opportunity to defend or explain themselves, and we recognize the process can come at both a financial and emotional cost.

“No player picks up a tennis racquet as a child with any motivation other than playing the game. Individuals find themselves in these situations for a lot of reasons, and so no matter what those reasons are, and where the case ends up, they also deserve someone to talk to.”

The program and details of how to apply for assistance will be communicated to all individuals who are part of a TACP or TADP investigation and will include:

--Up to $5000 worth of testing of products (e.g. a supplement or medication) at a WADA-accredited laboratory

--Up to $5000 to assist with investigation into potential meat contamination

--Pro-bono anti-doping legal support from the Sport Resolutions scheme which has been extended to include players from the time they test positive for a prohibited substance (previously this was only available post-charge)

--Access to six confidential counselling sessions through Sporting Chance

The ITIA is an independent body established by its tennis members to promote, encourage, enhance, and safeguard the integrity of their professional tennis events.