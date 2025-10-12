Pat Van Der Meer turned a love of teaching into a global tennis movement

A pioneer in tennis instruction and one of the first WTA-certified coaches, Pat Van Der Meer devoted her career to making quality coaching accessible worldwide while leading with compassion and purpose.

The tennis world is mourning the loss of Pat Van Der Meer, a celebrated coach, mentor and co-owner of Van Der Meer Tennis University, whose lifelong dedication to the game left an unforgettable mark on players and coaches around the world.

A graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education, Van Der Meer, devoted her life to teaching and growing the sport of tennis. Together with her late husband, Dennis Van Der Meer, a pioneer in tennis education and the founder of Van Der Meer Tennis University, Pat helped transform Hilton Head Island into a global hub for tennis training and instruction.

Pat and Dennis traveled extensively, teaching and certifying coaches worldwide, and promoting the teaching methods Dennis developed in collaboration with Billie Jean King and other tennis legends. Their work influenced the standardization of modern tennis instruction and made quality coaching more accessible to players at every level -- from beginners to Grand Slam competitors.

As one of the first WTA-certified coaches, Pat’s influence extended well beyond the court. She served as a USTA Area Training Center Head Coach and was named South Carolina Pro of the Year in 1991. Her excellence was further recognized with PTR’s Coach Jim Verdieck Award in 1993 and the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Tennis and Education Merit Award in 2002.

Following Dennis’s passing in 2019, Pat continued to uphold the couple’s legacy, leading Van Der Meer Tennis University with unwavering commitment to its founding principles of inclusivity, education and excellence. She was known not only for her technical expertise but for her warmth, integrity and deep care for her students. Colleagues and players alike remember her as the “epitome of a tennis professional.”

Pat and Dennis’s shared mission reshaped the landscape of tennis education. Dennis’ groundbreaking development of standardized group-teaching methods and certification programs continues through the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR), now with more than 16,000 members in 125 countries headquartered on Hilton Head Island.

Under Pat’s leadership, the University continued to embody the same values the couple championed -- innovation, accessibility, and global collaboration in tennis coaching. The organization announced that operations will continue under the guidance of Pat’s brother, Mike Skinner, and the existing senior leadership team, ensuring continuity of the mission they built together.

Van Der Meer’s life was a testament to the power of teaching, mentorship, and community. Her enthusiasm, positivity and belief in the potential of every player defined her legacy -- one that will continue to inspire coaches and athletes worldwide.