Game, set, impact: WTA Finals champions community and empowerment

The WTA Finals in Riyadh provides a stage for the world’s best singles players and doubles teams as they battle to finish the tennis season on a winning note. But the crown-jewel event of the Hologic WTA Tour is about more than athletic achievement at the elite level. The tournament’s capacity to have a beneficial social impact is arguably even more profound.

In the second year of their multiyear collaboration, the WTA Foundation, the Saudi Tennis Federation and the Ministry of Sports continued to make meaningful strides in 2025, delivering inspiring community development outcomes with a strong focus on community tennis, women’s health and leadership in sport.

As the WTA’s philanthropic arm, the WTA Foundation is on a mission to use tennis as a vehicle to change lives. Its initiatives in Saudi Arabia are centered around three key areas -- community tennis, women’s health, and leadership -- with a special emphasis on empowering the next generation. Throughout the year, a range of programs and activities have advanced these goals, culminating most recently in a dynamic series of events held in Riyadh in the weeks leading up to the 2025 WTA Finals.

The initiatives continue to reflect the shared commitment of all partners to advancing the transformational goals of Vision 2030 and creating lasting impact through sport.

In a milestone moment for the growing movement to elevate women’s roles in sport across Saudi Arabia, 120 female students attended a panel discussion entitled “Inspiring Voices, Empowering Leadership” hosted by the Princess Nourah University’s Sports Management Department.

WTA

Renowned tennis coach and advocate for gender equality in sport Judy Murray was joined on stage by former World No.1 and WTA Finals tournament director Garbiñe Muguruza as well as Maram Al Butairi, Founder & CEO of the Eastern Flame Football Club and Rasha Alkhams, President of the MMA Federation, KSA.

The role models shared aspects of their deeply personal journeys -- from overcoming gender biases to building high-performance cultures -- and offered real-world insights into what it takes to lead with courage, resilience and vision.

"You don’t have to fit the mold,” Muguruza said. “You can break it and create your own." The Spanish Grand Slam champion’s words certainly struck a chord with the enthusiastic students, one of whom noted: "Today, I saw what’s possible. I now believe that I can lead in sports, just like these women."

Another powerful initiative saw Murray -- again supported by Muguruza -- lead a hands-on educational training session at the Ministry of Education, for nearly 100 female physical education teachers from 100 different schools. The agenda prioritized strategies for youth development, gender inclusion and long-term athletic participation.

WTA

Turning her attention to the grass roots, Murray also led a clinic for 18 community tennis coaches at the STF’s Tennis Courts. The goal: to provide local coaches with the tools to enable them to maximize participation, simplify tennis, and make every session inclusive, active, and exciting -- regardless of numbers or experience levels.

“By empowering coaches, we’re building the foundation for sustainable, inclusive tennis growth -- one game, one court and one coach at a time,” she said.

With October designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month around the world, the weeks leading up to the WTA Finals were also highlighted by the launch of the Breast Cancer Survivor Tennis Clinic Series at Net Tennis Academy.

The series was designed by Murray to encourage physical movement and mental well-being, in a safe and inclusive environment, for women rebuilding their confidence following treatment for cancer. She also delivered coach training and program design guidance, encouraging Saudi women to serve not just as instructors but as supportive allies in healing -- helping to ensure the program’s sustainability.

“Tennis isn’t just a sport -- it’s a lifeline to wellness, confidence and connection,” said Ann Austin, executive director of the WTA Foundation.

“By creating a space where breast cancer survivors can move without judgment, laugh without fear, and connect without explanation, we are honoring their strength and offering more than just recovery -- we’re offering renewal.”

Building on this momentum, the WTA Foundation, Saudi Tennis Federation and Ministry of Sports will once again stage myriad community experiences throughout the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh week, from tennis clinics to educational panel discussions and exciting WTA fan-zone experiences.

To learn more about the year-round community development opportunities and activities surrounding the WTA Finals in Riyadh, please visit wtatennis.com/wta-finals

To learn more about the WTA Foundation, please visit wtatennis.com/wtafoundation.