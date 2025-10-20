Babos and Stefani and Muhammad and Schuurs qualify in doubles for WTA Finals Riyadh

Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani and Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs secured the final two doubles berths for Riyadh, completing an eight-team field that features four former champions and multiple Grand Slam winners.

They are the final two teams to secure their place, setting the world-class doubles field

Babos is a three-time WTA Finals champion, lifting the title from 2017-19

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA -- The WTA announced Monday that Timea Babos & Luisa Stefani and Asia Muhammad & Demi Schuurs have qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF to set the doubles field.

Both pairings now join Katerina Siniakova & Taylor Townsend, Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini, Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe, Veronika Kudermetova & Elise Mertens, Mirra Andreeva & Diana Shnaider and Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko in the draw to compete for the prestigious WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

It will be each team's first appearance at the WTA Finals together, however there is no shortage of experience, with Babos being a three-time WTA Finals champion (2017-19) and Schuurs celebrating her sixth qualification, reaching the semifinals in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani (who is making her WTA Finals debut) have reached four finals this season to earn their place in Riyadh, winning titles at the WTA 500 Upper Austria Ladies Linz and Internationaux de Strasbourg and also at the WTA 250 SP Open in Sao Paulo.

They finished runners-up at the WTA 500 AUX · Ningbo Open and also enjoyed a semifinal run at Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt to add more points on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

This season will mark Asia Muhammad's first appearance at the WTA Finals, and with Demi Schuurs in 2025 the team have won two titles, at the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and a historic triumph at the WTA 500 HSBC Championships as women's tennis returned to London's Queen's Club for the first time in over 50 years.

The 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF takes place from November 1-8, 2025 and features the top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). Players and teams compete in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

