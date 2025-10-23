Rybakina secures qualification for WTA Finals to set star-studded singles field

Elena Rybakina sealed qualification earlier Thursday with a quarterfinal win over Victoria Mboko. Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova will serve as first and second alternates, respectively.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA, USA -- The WTA announced Thursday night that Elena Rybakina has qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF setting the world-class singles field for the prestigious end-of-season showpiece.

Rybakina, from Kazakhstan, joins PIF WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka along with Iga Swiatek, defending champion Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Jasmine Paolini in the draw in Riyadh to compete for the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy.

The 26-year-old secured her qualification in dramatic fashion at this year's last possible tournament, having needed to reach at least the semifinals this week at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo which she duly did earlier today, defeating Victoria Mboko in her quarterfinal match. Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova will serve as the first and second alternates, respectively.

"The world-class singles field for the WTA Finals is now set, and I can't wait to welcome this inspiring group of athletes to Riyadh," said WTA Finals Tournament Director Garbiñe Muguruza. "This season we have seen eight different champions across WTA 1000 tournaments and the Grand Slams showing the incredible depth and drama of the WTA Tour, with the perfect curtain-call now ready to take place at the WTA Finals."

Rybkakina will be appearing at the WTA Finals for the third year in a row. She made history in 2023 as Kazakhstan's first singles qualifier.

She won her career ninth and 10th WTA titles this season to earn her place in Riyadh, triumphing at two WTA 500 events at the AUX · Ningbo Open and Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The former Grand Slam champion also reached a string of semifinals in addition to Tokyo, including three at WTA 1000 level at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Cincinnati Open and National Bank Open presented by Rogers (Montreal).

The 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF takes place from November 1-8, 2025 and features the top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). Players and teams compete in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

