WTA appoints Valerie Camillo as new chair

Valerie Camillo, a veteran executive across the NBA, NHL and MLB, will begin on Nov. 17 and work with the WTA Board to guide the organization’s long-term strategy, commercial growth and global impact while advancing equity and opportunity in women’s tennis.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA -- The WTA on Tuesday announced the appointment of Valerie Camillo as its new Chair, charged with leading the next phase of growth for women’s professional tennis. Camillo will begin her role on November 17, 2025, working with the WTA Board to guide and implement the organization’s long-term vision and strategy at a time of tremendous opportunity for players, fans, tournaments, and partners worldwide.

With over 50 Tour events across six continents and an audience of over one billion, Camillo will represent the WTA on the global stage, ensuring that women’s tennis remains at the heart of the sport’s evolution. She will also serve as Chair of WTA Ventures, supporting continued commercial growth and innovation.

Camillo will lead the WTA’s commitment to achieving equity in access, standards, visibility, and compensation for women athletes, who are among the most recognized, accomplished, and admired in global sport. Her appointment comes at a moment of accelerated growth and opportunity. Building on the WTA’s strong foundations, Camillo will collaborate with players, tournaments, and partners across sport and entertainment to elevate the athlete experience, expand the global fan base, and strengthen the commercial future of women’s tennis.

The WTA Board approved Camillo’s appointment following an international search led by Elevate Talent and supported by outgoing Chair Steve Simon and a search committee. The process included a diverse pool of highly qualified candidates from across global sports and business.

Camillo was selected for her alignment with the WTA’s vision for continued growth, her reputation as an innovative and respected leader, her collaborative style, and her proven record of commercial success. Over her career, she has built and transformed major sports and entertainment properties across the NBA, NHL, MLB, and collegiate athletics, combining strategic insight with operational expertise. She has led the execution of more than 1,000 live events, modernized operations for two professional teams, advised on many others, and guided the development of four major sports and entertainment venues. Known for principled, people-first leadership, Camillo has fostered strong relationships with players, coaches, sponsors, and industry partners to craft strategies that support both athlete performance and business growth.

On her appointment, Camillo will succeed Steve Simon, who is retiring after a decade of service to the WTA.

Steve Simon, outgoing WTA Chair, said: “I am delighted to welcome Valerie as the new Chair of the WTA. She is an outstanding leader who brings vast expertise and experience from a 30-year career delivering growth, developing organizations and building effective relationships across sports and entertainment. I am confident that her insightful and inclusive leadership will allow for the WTA to maintain its position as the clear leader in women’s professional sports.”

Billie Jean King said: “Valerie’s appointment as the WTA Chair is a strong move for the organization and her strength and leadership in sports and entertainment will benefit everyone involved in the WTA. I’ve known Valerie for years, and she is a winner, and brings a passion for tennis, a wealth of knowledge of sports business and a fresh perspective for our future.”

Valerie Camillo said: “I’m honored to lead the world’s number one women’s sport at such a pivotal time. The WTA has long been a force for progress, pushing boundaries for athletes and fans alike. Women’s tennis isn’t just watched—it’s lived and loved by people around the world. Together, we’ll continue to grow this extraordinary sport and ensure it leads the way for women everywhere.”

“This is a critical moment for women’s tennis, with important decisions ahead that will shape the future for our players, tournaments, fans, and partners. I look forward to working with our world-class athletes, among the most recognized and admired in the world, our tournament members, the entire WTA team, and the wider tennis community to deliver a successful future for this incredible sport.”