History-maker Katerina Siniakova secures WTA Year-End Doubles No.1 ranking

With her fifth year-end No.1 finish, Katerina Siniakova equals Martina Navratilova’s record and extends her reign as one of doubles’ most consistent champions.

Siniakova records fifth time ending the season in the top spot, now alongside Martina Navratilova for the most year-end No.1 finishes in WTA history

Coveted year-end doubles No.1 trophy was presented during a special on-court celebration today at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF

RIHADH, Saudi Arabia – The WTA on Wednesday announced the Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova has secured the WTA Year-End Doubles No.1 Ranking presented by PIF, earning the accolade for the fifth time in her career.

To celebrate Siniakova’s incredible 2025 season, she was honored during a special presentation at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF earlier where she officially received the year-end No.1 trophy.

Siniakova previously ended the season in the elite ranking position in 2018 (when co-ranked No.1 with Barbora Krejčíková), 2021, 2022, and 2024, now tied with Martina Navratilova, each recording five seasons for the most No.1 doubles year-end finishes in WTA history.

This wasn’t her only history-making achievement this season, as the week of November 10, 2025 will mark Siniakova’s 169th week holding the No.1 position -- now the third-most weeks in WTA history, behind only Liezel Huber (199) and Navratilova (237).

Siniakova’s 2025 season has been defined by excellence and versatility across multiple team partnerships. She captured four titles, beginning with the Australian Open and the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, both alongside Taylor Townsend. She later claimed another WTA 1000 crown at the Dongfeng · Voyah Wuhan Open with Storm Hunter and added a WTA 500 title at the Korea Open Tennis Championships with long-time partner Barbora Krejcikova.

"It feels very special, it’s amazing for me and I’m just so happy I've done it again,” Siniakova said. "There's been so many great memories this season and I’m just so grateful I can lift this trophy again."

In addition to her titles, Siniakova and Townsend reached the US Open final and are currently competing at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, where they have already advanced to the semifinals following two group stage victories.

With her latest milestone, Siniakova continues to cement her place among the legends of women’s doubles, showcasing remarkable consistency, adaptability, and competitive spirit throughout her career.