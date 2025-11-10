WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Awards_Quick_Link
Awards
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
WTA Legends

WTA legends leave lasting impression at year-end Finals in Riyadh

3m read 10 Nov 2025 5h ago
Lead Pic_Riyadh Legends Wrap
WTA

Summary

The legends were out and about at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. Here's a look at the impact they made at the year-end tournament, from panel discussions to coaching clinics to fan engagement activities.

features

Best of the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh

01:09
Rybakina champs corner

The second edition of the WTA Finals Riyadh saw WTA legends play a vital role off-court, as some of the game’s most beloved names returned to take part in impactful panel discussions, coaching clinics and fan engagement activities.

Here are some of the highlights.

Garcia meets students at the ECAF French school

Recently retired Caroline Garcia, who won the WTA Finals in Fort Worth in 2022, made a special appearance at the ECAF French school, meeting students and participating in a Q&A session on stage.

1_caroline Garcia_School Visit_Getty

Getty Images

The WTA Foundation's Special Olympics clinic

Vania King, Alicia Molik, Jessica Pegula, Gabriela Dabrowski, Erin Routliffe, Iga Swiatek and Garcia joined Judy Murray to help stage the Special Olympics clinic on behalf of the WTA Foundation.

2_Vania King_Alicia_Molik_Judy Murray_Special Olympics

Getty Images

A meet and greet with Kerber

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber, runner-up to Dominika Cibulkova at the WTA Finals Singapore in 2016, was part of an extensive program of fan engagement at the King Saud University Indoor Arena.

3_Angelique Kerber_Fan Engagement

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for WTA

Bartoli, Jabeur champion women's health

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli participated in the second WTA Foundation Champions for Women’s Health Summit, alongside Tunisian icon Ons Jabeur and leading figures from the local Saudi community.

4_Marion Bartoli_Ons Jabeur_Womens Health Summit_Getty

Jimmie48/WTA

The first WTA Coaches Conference in Riyadh

Former World No. 7 and USTA head of women’s tennis Kathy Rinaldi took part in the first WTA Coaches Conference to be staged in Riyadh, which included the launch of the first Middle East Coach Inclusion initiative. Participants included Omani WTA standout Fatma Al-Nabhani and Jabeur's coach, Issam Jellali. Jellali is a program administrator with Rinaldi.

5_Kathy Rinaldi Coach Inclusion Program_Getty

Getty Images

Muguruza, Halep share trophy moment with Sabalenka

WTA Finals Riyadh tournament director Garbiñe Muguruza and fellow former No. 1 Simona Halep presented year-end No.1 Aryna Sabalenka with the Chris Evert WTA World No. 1 Trophy.

6_Muguruza_Sabalenka No1 Trophy_Halep

Photo by Clicks Images/Getty Images

Hlavackova celebrates Siniakova's historic feat

Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, the 2017 WTA Finals doubles champion and a former doubles World No. 3, joined Muguruza to present Katerina Siniakova with her year-end No. 1 trophy. It marked the fifth time the Czech has ended the season at the top, a WTA record shared with Martina Navratilova.

7_Andrea Sestini Hlavackova_Siniakova No1 Trophy_Muguruza

Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

ACEing Cancer

With funds raised for every ace served during the tournament, the WTA Foundation's ACEing Cancer presented by Hologic campaign generated $200,000 in support of women’s cancer research, prevention and treatment. WTA Foundation board member Daniela Hantuchova was on hand for the presentation of a symbolic jumbo check.

8_Daniela Hantuchova_ACEing Cancer cheque

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images for WTA

Must See

 

WTA Staff

Summary

The legends were out and about at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. Here's a look at the impact they made at the year-end tournament, from panel discussions to coaching clinics to fan engagement activities.

features

Best of the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh

01:09
Rybakina champs corner