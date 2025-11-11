Marion Bartoli announced as new patron of Elena Baltacha Foundation

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli has been named the patron of the Elena Baltacha Foundation (EBF), which uses tennis as a vehicle for opportunity, well-being and personal growth.

The Elena Baltacha Foundation (EBF), which is devoted to supporting disadvantaged children, has announced that 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli is its new patron.

A close friend of the late Baltacha, Bartoli has committed to serving “Bally’s” legacy by supporting the foundation’s mission to use tennis as a vehicle for opportunity, well-being and personal growth.

Ukrainian-born and British-educated, Baltacha reached a career-high WTA ranking of No. 49, won 11 ITF singles titles and was Britain’s top player for much of the period from 2002–2012. She passed away in May 2014 at the age of 30 following a battle with liver cancer.

“When Nino [Severino, Baltacha’s husband] came to me with the idea of becoming a patron of Elena’s foundation, I knew the shoes I had to fill were very large, but I promised him I would try my very best,” said Bartoli. “Coming from a medical family, helping others has always been part of my life, and it is something I want to carry on forever.

"Even though I do not live in the UK, I feel honored and privileged to be able to fill this role and to support the foundation.”

Bartoli becomes the EBF’s third patron, following in the footsteps of Martina Navratilova (2005–2014) and Judy Murray (2013–2022). Her other charitable work includes IC Philanthropy, the WTA Foundation and the Women Change the Game campaign.

Core programs of the EBF include Schools Tennis Roadshows, which are delivered across the English county of Suffolk and in London boroughs, primarily in deprived areas. These free sessions give pupils their first taste of tennis with qualified coaches and connect families to local clubs to continue their tennis journey.

At the same time, Sport Skills for Business (SS4B) is a personal development program that helps students transfer sporting skills into the workplace. Delivered through educational modules and a digital portal, SS4B prepares young people for career pathways while building confidence and highlighting the value of sporting discipline in professional life.

“Marion’s patronage has begun at a pivotal moment for the foundation,” said Severino, who is the chairman of the EBF. “Eleven years after Elena’s passing, I can be sure she is looking down on us, thanking Marion, our sponsors and every supporter for helping give young people a chance to experience this wonderful game.”

Visit elenabaltachafoundation.org to learn more.