The nominees are in. Five categories. Five storylines. Check out who made the shortlist for Player of the Year, Doubles Team of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and Newcomer of the Year.

It's the offseason, which means it's awards season.

The nominees for the 2025 WTA Player Awards have officially been announced in the following categories: Player of the Year, Doubles Team of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Newcomer of the Year.

Below is a list of their 2025 accomplishments, and some highlights of their most memorable moments from the season.

The winners will be announced the week of Dec. 15. (Note: This isn't a fan vote, bur you can make your picks below.)

Player of the Year

Iga Swiatek: First Polish player (man or woman) to win Wimbledon, two additional titles (including a WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati), fifth consecutive WTA Finals qualification



Aryna Sabalenka: Wire-to-wire World No. 1, second consecutive year-end No. 1 finish, nine finals, four titles, fifth consecutive WTA Finals qualification

Amanda Anisimova: Five finals (including two Grand Slam finals), two of the biggest titles of her career (Doha and Beijing), Top 10 debut, first WTA Finals qualification (reached the semis)

Elena Rybakina: Won her ninth, 10th and 11th titles, including her first WTA Finals title; went a perfect 5-0 at the Finals in Riyadh



Coco Gauff: Second Slam title at Roland-Garros, three WTA 1000 finals (back to back in Madrid and Rome, then the title in Wuhan), fourth consecutive WTA Finals qualification

Madison Keys: First Slam title at Australian Open, another title in Adelaide, longest winning streak on Hologic WTA Tour this season (16 matches), first WTA Finals qualification in nine years

Doubles Team of the Year

Mirra Andreeva amd Diana Shnaider: First WTA Finals qualification, won Miami and Brisbane

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini: Defended Rome title, won first Slam together at Roland Garros, second consecutive WTA Finals qualification

Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova: Won Australian Open and Dubai, reached the US Open final, reached No. 1 in the world (Townsend became the first mother to reach No. 1 in doubles)

Siniakova and Townsend capture first WTA 1000 as a team in Dubai

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens: Won Wimbledon and WTA Finals, back-to-back runners-up in Rome and Madrid

Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe: Won US Open, Cincinnati and Stuttgart

Comeback Player of the Year

Belinda Bencic: After stepping away from the tour in September 2023 and giving birth to daughter Bella in April 2024, Bencic returned to the tour in January 2025. She reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and won the title in Abu Dhabi. She also made the semifinals of Wimbledon and won a second title in Tokyo.

First title as a mom 🥹 Belinda Bencic leaves it all on the court to capture her ninth WTA singles title!





Marketa Vondrousova: After spending six months on the sidelines in 2024 to undergo shoulder surgery, and missing another three months because of injury in early 2025, she returned to action this summer. She won Berlin, defeating World No. 1 Sabalenka in the semifinals, and made the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Barbora Krejcikova: Despite being out for the first six months of 2025, she never dropped out of the Top 100. Krejcikova made the US Open quarterfinals, and also reached the last eight in Eastbourne and Seoul. She won after being match-point down on four separate occasions post-comeback, tied for most of any player this year.

Sorana Cirstea: Out of action for six months across 2024 and 2025 due to foot surgery, she fell as low as No. 168. After returning to action she reached a string of quarterfinals and semifinals, culminating with her third career title in Cleveland (as a qualifier) to end the year in the Top 50



Anastasija Sevastova: She was out for a year after tearing her ACL in March 2024. She returned to the tour in Madrid, unranked, and reached the third round. She backed this up with a quarterfinal run in Rabat and a Round of 16 appearance in Montreal, where she defeated World No. 4 Jessica Pegula.

Most Improved Player

Clara Tauson: Won Auckland, reached her first WTA 1000 final in Dubai, reached another WTA 1000 semifinal in Montreal, posted new career-high ranking of No. 12

Ekaterina Alexandrova: Made Top 10 debut, reached four WTA 500 finals (including a title in Linz), made the fourth round at three Slams

Linda Noskova: Made first WTA 1000 final in Beijing (defeating two Top 10 players to get there), reached finals in Prague and Tokyo, posted new career-high ranking of No. 13

Mirra Andreeva: Broke a string of records in 2025, won WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, made the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, made Top 10 debut

Amanda Anisimova (also nominated for Player of the Year): Made five finals (including two Grand Slams), won two of the biggest titles of her career (Doha and Beijing), made Top 10 debut, qualified for first WTA Finals (where she reached the semis)

Newcomer of the Year

Victoria Mboko: Made her tour debut as a teenager in Miami, made third round at Roland Garros, enjoyed a fairy-tale run on home soil to win the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal, added a second title in Hong Kong

Lois Boisson: Reached the semifinals of Roland Garros as a wild card (in her Slam debut), defeating two Top 10 players en route; won first WTA title in Hamburg a month later

Alexandra Eala: Reached the semifinals in Miami after beating two Top 5 players, made her first tour final in Eastbourne (as a qualifier)

Maya Joint: Won the first two tour titles of her career, on the clay of Rabat and the grass of Eastbourne; made two additional semifinals

Iva Jovic: 17-year-old lifted the WTA 500 Guadalajara title, made the third round in Cincinnati (as a lucky loser), played in the main draw of the four Slams for the first time in her career

Eva Lys: Made the quarterfinals in Beijing and the fourth round of the US Open (her best result at a Slam); jumped almost 90 spots in the PIF WTA Rankings over the course of the season, going from No. 129 to No. 40