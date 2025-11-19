Skip to main content
Corporate
Shop
EN
English
Español
Go back to the home page
Scores
Live
The Tour
The Tour
WTA Tour Calendar
WTA 125 Calendar
WTA Finals
Players
Players
Player Listing
Rankings
Head-to-Head
Stats
Coaches
Videos
Videos
Video hub
Match highlights
Where to Watch
News
About
About
About the WTA
Our history
Press center
Rally the world
WTA Foundation
Performance health
WTA Awards
VOTE!
Scores
Live
The Tour
The Tour
WTA Tour Calendar
WTA 125 Calendar
WTA Finals
Players
Players
Player Listing
Rankings
Head-to-Head
Stats
Coaches
Videos
Videos
Video hub
Match highlights
Where to Watch
News
About
About
About the WTA
Our history
Press center
Rally the world
WTA Foundation
Performance health
WTA Awards
VOTE!
Scores
Awards
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Highlights
Fantasy
H2H
Middle East Coach Inclusion Program
1m read
19 Nov 2025
10h ago
WTA
Text goes here
Share