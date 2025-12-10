WTA and Mercedes-Benz announce long-term partnership

Starting in 2026, Mercedes-Benz will anchor the WTA’s top tournaments as its Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner, a partnership designed to elevate the player and fan experience while supporting the tour’s broader ambitions around global reach and women’s empowerment.

STUTTGART, Germany -- The WTA and Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday announced they have entered into a new, long-term partnership, representing a powerful commitment to women’s tennis and a shared vision for the future of tennis. The “WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz” partnership will begin from January 1, 2026.

The common goal of both the WTA and Mercedes-Benz is to give women’s tennis even greater visibility and accelerate its strong worldwide growth. As the Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner of the WTA, Mercedes-Benz will be present at WTA 1000, 500 and 250 tournaments from 2026, and aims to create unique experiences for players, fans and guests. The partnership underlines Mercedes-Benz’s ambition to elevate sport on a global stage and its commitment to empowering women, inspiring the next generation of players and fans.

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, commented: “We are truly excited to welcome Mercedes-Benz as the Premier Partner of the WTA Tour. This long-term partnership represents a shared vision and a powerful commitment to the future of women’s tennis, and we look forward to working together to grow the sport.

“Securing such a strong and trusted partner is a pivotal moment for WTA Ventures as we continue our journey to accelerate the growth of the WTA as the stage where women’s tennis shines, and Mercedes-Benz -- synonymous with timeless elegance, innovation and an uncompromising dedication to excellence -- perfectly aligns with this ambition. We are proud to join forces with such an exceptional brand as we enter this exciting new era for women’s tennis.”

Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing and Sales, said: “Tennis has always been close to our hearts at Mercedes-Benz -- a sport defined by dedication, responsibility and self-confidence. As worldwide premier partner, our new long-term partnership with the WTA reflects our strong commitment not only to the sport, but also to the values it represents.”

From left to right: Mathias Geisen (Mercedes-Benz), Valerie Camillo (WTA Chair), Marina Storti (WTA Ventures CEO), Billie Jean King (WTA Founder), Andrea Petkovic (former WTA Top 10 player), Christina Scheck (Mercedes-Benz)

The partnership with Mercedes-Benz, which has been agreed with the WTA’s commercial arm, WTA Ventures, is the most significant in WTA history, and continues the WTA’s strong growth momentum across the 2025 season, including growing engagement from fans worldwide, the launch of a bold new brand identity, and the award of the biggest-ever prize money payout in the history of both professional tennis and women’s sport (awarded to Elena Rybakina, singles champion at the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF).

As well as championing its incredible athletes, the WTA uses its platform to deliver positive impact beyond sport, inspiring the next generation and supporting communities worldwide with advocacy and action for women’s health and empowerment.

By becoming the Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner of the WTA, Mercedes-Benz is expanding its global presence on the highest level of international sport, building on its long-standing tradition in tennis. The partnership was officially announced at a press conference at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart today.

Attending speakers included WTA founder Billie Jean King, tennis legend Andrea Petković, Marina Storti - CEO of WTA Ventures, Mathias Geisen - Member of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Christina Schenck - Vice President Digital and Communications, Mercedes-Benz AG, and Valerie Camillo - Chair of the WTA, as well as Mercedes-Benz brand ambassadors and tennis stars Roger Federer, and Coco Gauff, who joined virtually.

Billie Jean King, founder of the WTA, commented: “From the day we founded the WTA, our mission was to ensure that every girl, every woman, could have a place to compete, be recognized for her accomplishments and make a living playing the sport she loves.

Seeing a global brand like Mercedes-Benz stand with us sends a message that echoes far beyond tennis. It says women’s sport matters and our athletes deserve to be seen, heard and given a global platform to shine and inspire. I am incredibly proud to see the WTA carrying our vision forward with purpose and passion.”

WTA Chair Valerie Camillo stated: "Mercedes-Benz has long embraced the brand promise of 'the best or nothing.' It is significant that one of the world's most iconic brands sees that same commitment to excellence in our athletes, our Tour and our vision for the future. With Mercedes-Benz, we look forward to a new, defining era of women's tennis."

Christina Schenck, Vice President Digital & Communications and Head of Investor Relations, Mercedes-Benz Group AG also said: “Our partnership with the WTA celebrates women who are redefining the future of sport -- on and off the court. Their dedication and relentless pursuit of progress reflect our own commitment to innovation. By supporting their stories on a global stage, Mercedes-Benz aims to inspire new talent, engage fans and customers worldwide, and demonstrate what human potential can achieve.”

WTA

The partnership with the WTA will make the Mercedes-Benz star shine once again on the biggest stages in tennis. The star will be present at approximately 30 tournaments in 2026, with even more planned from 2027, and will debut on the net post sign at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (United Arab Emirates) and Ostrava Open (Czech Republic) from February 1-7, 2026.

On site, Mercedes-Benz will provide an exclusive fleet of vehicles for players, officials and guests and will enable a unique driving experience at each tournament.

With the WTA partnership and new brand ambassador Coco Gauff, Mercedes-Benz is underlining the impact of tennis as a global platform and its commitment to women’s sports.

