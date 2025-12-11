Four WTA Coach Inclusion Program alumnae now leading their nations on the world stage

Aymet Uzcategui, Domenica Gonzalez, Ling Zhang and Denise Dy moved from the WTA Coach Inclusion Program into Billie Jean King Cup captain roles, illustrating the growing influence of women shaping team culture and player development at the international level.

The WTA Coach Inclusion Program continues to empower and elevate female coaches across the globe. Among its most remarkable success stories are four women who have transitioned from program participants to national leaders, now captaining their countries’ teams in the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup — tennis’s premier international women’s team competition.

Aymet Uzcategui: Captain, Venezuela (Class of 2021)

Aymet Uzcategui has become a pioneering force in Venezuelan tennis. Since completing the WTA Coach Inclusion Program, she has applied her refined coaching philosophy and tactical expertise to lead Venezuela’s Billie Jean King Cup team. Uzcategui’s dedication to player development and team cohesion has helped raise the profile of women’s tennis in her country, inspiring a new generation of athletes.

Domenica Gonzalez: Captain, Ecuador (Class of 2025)

Domenica Gonzalez’s journey from program participant to captain reflects her deep commitment to the growth of tennis in Ecuador. Known for her strategic acumen and ability to nurture young talent, Gonzalez has injected new energy into the Ecuadorian team. Her leadership is helping Ecuador become a competitive force on the international stage, with players benefiting from her firsthand experience and mentorship.

Ling Zhang: Captain, Hong Kong (Class of 2023)

Ling Zhang has been a trailblazer in Hong Kong’s tennis community. Her completion of the WTA Coach Inclusion Program equipped her with advanced coaching tools and a clear vision for success. As captain, Zhang has championed innovative training methods and fostered a team culture built on resilience and unity, propelling Hong Kong’s Billie Jean King Cup squad to new heights.

Denise Dy: Captain, Philippines (Class of 2024)

Denise Dy’s impact on Philippine tennis has been profound. Emerging from the WTA Coach Inclusion Program, she brought back a wealth of knowledge and international coaching standards. As captain of the Philippines Billie Jean King Cup team, Dy combines tactical expertise with inspirational leadership, helping her players perform confidently against strong global competition.

These four coaches exemplify the WTA Coach Inclusion Program’s mission to increase female representation in coaching at the highest levels of tennis. Their achievements as Billie Jean King Cup captains not only highlight their personal successes but also mark significant progress toward gender equity in sports leadership.

By nurturing talent and guiding their teams on the international stage, Uzcategui, Gonzalez, Zhang, and Dy are paving the way for future generations of female coaches and players worldwide.

About the WTA Coach Inclusion Program:

Launched to attract, develop, and retain the world’s best female coaches, the WTA Coach Inclusion Program provides targeted education, mentorship, and tour-level experience to women aspiring to coach on the WTA Tour and beyond.