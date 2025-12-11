How the WTA’s coaching landscape is shifting as more women step into leadership

The tour is seeing more women step into coaching than ever before, a shift fueled by new pathways, growing visibility and former players returning to guide the next generation.

The world of professional tennis is undergoing a powerful transformation, with a growing focus on gender diversity in coaching. This shift is being driven by targeted initiatives and a broader recognition of the invaluable role female coaches play in the sport. Recent data shows a remarkable increase in the number of both registered and credentialed female coaches on the WTA Tour—a promising trend for the future of women in tennis leadership.

Female Registered Coaches on the Rise

In 2017, women made up just 6% of the registered coaching population on the WTA Tour. While modest, this figure marked the beginning of a positive trend. By 2025, that number is projected to more than triple, reaching 19%. This significant growth reflects improved access and the effectiveness of targeted development programs aimed at encouraging more women to pursue coaching careers in tennis.

Credentialed Female Coaches See Steep Growth

The rise in credentialed female coaches -- those accredited to work on-site at WTA events -- paints an even more compelling picture. In 2021, less than 4% of credentialed coaches on the WTA Tour were women. By 2025, that figure is expected to climb to 15%, signaling a broader commitment to developing female coaching talent and integrating former players into key mentoring and coaching roles.

This upward trend is not only a reflection of increasing interest from women in coaching roles but also a testament to the success of initiatives like the WTA Coach Inclusion Program. This program provides education, mentorship, and direct pathways to tour-level opportunities. It has also contributed to a growing trend of former players returning to the WTA Tour as mentors, adding depth and continuity to athlete development.

Former Players Leading the Way

Several high-profile female coaches -- many of them former stars on the WTA Tour -- are now shaping the next generation of players, bringing elite experience, strategic insight, and mentorship to their roles:

Conchita Martínez: The former Wimbledon champion and long-time coach to Garbiñe Muguruza is now working with rising star Mirra Andreeva, offering world-class tactical expertise and player development skills.

Sandra Zaniewska: A fast-rising coaching talent with a strong track record, Zaniewska has been instrumental in the development of Marta Kostyuk over the past two years.

Agnieszka Radwańska: Former world No. 2, Radwańska has transitioned into coaching and now supports Magda Linette in a mentor capacity, offering deep on-court understanding and game insight.

Patricia Tarabini: A seasoned coach with decades of experience, Tarabini is currently working with Anna Kalinskaya, helping her navigate the demands of the tour.

Nicole Pratt: A former top-40 player and now one of Australia's most respected coaches, Pratt currently works with Kimberly Birrell and Storm Hunter, providing valuable tour experience and performance strategies.

Tathiana Garbin: Renowned for her technical knowledge and leadership, Garbin currently works with the Italian Tennis Federation, supporting top Italian talent across all levels.

These influential women are not only coaching some of the tour’s most promising players—they're helping to reshape the coaching landscape of professional tennis. As the numbers continue to grow and the visibility of female coaches increases, the WTA is making tangible progress toward a more inclusive and representative future. With momentum building, the next generation of female coaches is already on the rise.