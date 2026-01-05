Elite competition, global reach and star power usher in 2026 WTA Tour season

As the global leader in women’s sport, the WTA enters 2026 with unprecedented momentum, combining world-class athletes, cutting-edge innovation and a growing cultural footprint that continues to elevate the Tour as a premier sports and entertainment brand.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — The WTA is set to deliver another electrifying season of tennis as the 2026 season gets underway, ushering in another year of elite competition, unforgettable moments and worldwide connection across women’s tennis’ biggest stage.

As the global leader in women’s sport, the WTA enters 2026 with unprecedented momentum, combining world-class athletes, cutting-edge innovation and a growing cultural footprint that continues to elevate the Tour as a premier sports and entertainment brand. With more than 50 tournaments across 26 countries and territories, the 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz promises thrilling action, star power and inspiration for fans around the world.

The season launches with a cinematic hero spot that celebrates the swings that define life on Tour -- a swing of the racquet, a swing in momentum, a swing in emotion. Featuring the WTA’s world-class athletes, the video reinforces the WTA Tour as a global stage for greatness. Check out the video below.

"The Tour feels like it’s continuing to grow in every direction, and you can feel that momentum when you’re out there competing,” said Amanda Anisimova, who was voted Most Improved Player of the Year after claiming two WTA 1000 titles and reaching two Grand Slam finals. "Every swing brings new challenges and different opportunities, and that’s what makes competing on the WTA Tour so special."

What's Ahead in 2026

Here is what's ahead for the 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz:

- PREMIER PARTNER: This season marks the debut of an exciting new era for the Tour, with Mercedes-Benz joining as the WTA’s long-term Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner. The 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz will deliver premium experiences for players, fans and guests across WTA 1000, 500 and 250 tournaments, uniting two global brands with a shared ambition to elevate women’s tennis through innovation, excellence and impact. The iconic Mercedes-Benz star will appear on net post signage at approximately 30 tournaments throughout the season, officially debuting at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and the Ostrava Open.





- TOP-OF-THE-LINE TECHNOLOGY: Innovation will enhance the on-court and broadcast experience in 2026. Fans will get a brand new perspectives through HawkVISION -- Sony Hawk-Eye Innovations’ latest broadcast technology -- which offers immersive, real-time coverage that mirrors the athletes’ view on court.





- FAN-FRIENDLY FOLLOW OPTIONS: The WTA will deliver a swing-by-swing storytelling approach throughout the season, offering fans unprecedented access to the moments that shape matches, tournaments and careers. With swing-focused content, player-driven narratives and real-time insights across digital and social platforms, fans will be able to follow every shift in momentum -- from breakthrough performances to career-defining moments – like never before. New and returning content series -- including Behind the Curtain, Quickfire Questions and Trophies of the Tour -- will bring viewers closer than ever to the personalities, journeys and moments that define the sport, deepening fan connection through bold storytelling and behind-the-scenes access. Fans will also be able to continue tuning in across the world with the following broadcast partners: Tennis Channel (US), Sky Sports (UK, Germany, Italy), Tencent and Youku (China), Supersport and New World TV (Africa), Canal+ (Poland, Czechia, Slovakia) and ESPN (South America), among many others.





- OFF-COURT IMPACT: The WTA continues to lead with purpose, using its platform to empower players, inspire fans and drive positive change through initiatives supporting women’s health, equity and opportunity around the world. The Tour continues to be the worldwide leader in women’s sport with such initiatives as the PIF WTA Maternity Fund and Fertility Protection Special Entry Rule.

The Highlights of a Record-Breaking 2025

The excitement of the 2026 season follows a landmark year for the WTA, defined by record-breaking performance, growth and global reach in 2025. Among the highlights:

- More than 4 million fans attended WTA events in 2025, marking the highest attendance in Tour history and an increase of more than half a million year-over-year.





- On court, the competition delivered unforgettable storylines, with 34 different singles champions, three Top 10 debuts and Aryna Sabalenka holding the PIF WTA World No. 1 ranking throughout the entire season.





- The WTA continued to set new standards for women’s sport financially. The WTA Finals awarded a record-breaking $5.235 million to undefeated champion Elena Rybakina, the largest single prize payout in women’s sport history and a record across both the men’s and women’s professional tours. Sabalenka also rewrote the record books, earning $15,008,519 in single-season prize money to set a new WTA benchmark.





- The WTA unveiled a bold new brand identity in 2025, elevating the Tour’s global presence and positioning women’s tennis as a leader in sports, entertainment and culture. The Tour also expanded fan access through such initiatives as the WTA Clubhouse and the Duke + Dexter capsule collection.





- Together with players, partners and philanthropic leaders, the WTA advanced women’s health, expanded access to tennis and opened doors for communities around the world. The Global Women’s Health Fund supported 1.5 million women who received prenatal vitamins, WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley brought tennis to more than 9.500 young people and more than $1.3 million was raised for maternal health at Desert Smash. Additionally, the WTA Foundation has hosted more than 60 events in Riyadh over the past two years, inspiring the next generation of players to take up tennis. Additionally, more than $200,000 was raised to support women’s cancer research, prevention and treatment through ACEing Cancer.





- The WTA’s digital footprint continued to expand globally. The Tour’s social media following grew 28 percent year-over-year to 8.2 million, marking the fastest growth rate in women’s sport, while total social video views and engagements surpassed 1.6 billion, up 90 percent year-over-year. Growth in China remained a key driver, with the WTA becoming the most engaged-with tennis organization across all major platforms.





- The WTA strengthened its position as a premier commercial partner, signing Mercedes-Benz in the largest sponsorship deal in WTA history.





- The WTA also extended and established relationships with global brands including PIF, Morgan Stanley and Rolex, while expanding media rights partnerships across key markets worldwide.

From the first serve to the final championship point, the WTA Tour is ready to Rally the World once again.