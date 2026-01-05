Dolehide's foundation raises money for scholarships, after-school programs

Caroline Dolehide's Serving Chicago Style Foundation raised $17,000 in support of the Play Like a Champion Today movement, the Love Like Sean Foundation and Chicago Youth Centers.

Caroline Dolehide's Serving Chicago Style Foundation -- a nonprofit organization committed to inspiring children and elevating communities through the positive power of sports -- held its second annual Rally for a Clause fundraiser in Westmont, Illinois on Dec. 27.

In support of the Play Like a Champion Today movement, which promotes positive coaching and mentorship, the event raised $17,000.

There was also a paddle raise that benefitted the Love Like Sean Foundation, in honor of a young boy named Sean Richards who was tragically killed in Hinsdale, Illinois (which is Dolehide's hometown). The Love Like Sean Foundation helps fund scholarships, programs that help children develop social skills, parent education programs and more.

An additional paddle raise supported Chicago Youth Centers -- which provides safe activities for kids after school -- for after-school sports programs.

Dolehide, who's always been passionate about giving back to those in need, founded the Serving Chicago Style Foundation in 2024, shortly after learning about the Love Like Sean Foundation. Richards' story hit the six-time Grand Slam doubles semifinalist hard, and she felt compelled to create a fundraiser to support the cause (as well as Chicago Youth Centers).

From there the foundation was born -- with an assist from her mom, Mary.

"My mom was like, 'We should create your foundation, because this is something you've always wanted to do,'" Dolehide said. "She's my advisor, and all my siblings are part of my team. That's the board of my foundation, and the mission is about nurturing strong habits and routines. We're creating opportunities that start locally and extend globally, empowering individuals and communities to thrive."

Dolehide's foundation emphasizes the power of collaboration, confidence and leadership, characteristics that the 27-year-old was exposed to from family and community members from an early age. She knows that those essential ingredients played an integral role in her development, and in building a healthy and fulfilling life, and she's eager to spread those lessons both locally and globally.

"I'm passionate about our mission because I grew up in an environment that nurtured strong habits, routines and life lessons," said the 42nd-ranked doubles player. "From early days on community tennis courts, I learned alongside players of all ages and backgrounds. At five, high school mentors taught me how to grip my first racquet. By 10, I was helping new players by feeding balls.

"Playing in a community setting taught me humility, patience and the value of teamwork -- skills that shaped who I am today. If children learn early, they will be able to take advantage of all of the positive values that come from sports."

To learn more about the foundation, and to donate, click here.