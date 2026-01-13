In Memoriam: Claude de Jouvencel

As one of the WTA’s first independent directors, Claude de Jouvencel brought balance, business insight and long-term perspective to the tour’s leadership for more than a quarter century.

The WTA is mourning the death of Claude de Jouvencel, a respected French businessman who played a key role in the organization’s development as a professional entity over more than two decades. He died Jan. 2.

Born on May 19, 1945 in France’s Loire region -- just days after the end of World War II in Europe -- Claude was the fifth and youngest son of Hubert and Solange, Comte and Comtesse de Jouvencel.

After completing his education at Essca Management School in Paris, de Jouvencel went on to become a leading figure in the international wine and spirits world.

He began his career at Pernod, playing a key role in establishing the brand in the United Kingdom, before working for United Distillers as head of mergers and acquisitions. Later, he held the leadership reins at Grand Marnier and served as president of the French Wines and Spirits Export Federation.

Tennis was a lifelong passion, and in 1998 de Jouvencel jumped at the chance to become one of the first independent directors on the WTA’s Board, at the invitation of incoming CEO, Bart McGuire.

Historically, board positions had been occupied by representatives of three groups — players, tournaments and the ITF -- meaning each Board member had a conflict of interest on virtually every issue. In their newly created positions, de Jouvencel and top Disney executive Joe Shapiro brought fresh perspectives and balance to decision-making.

Over time, de Jouvencel’s role was parlayed into a long-term seat on the WTA’s Global Advisory Council, working with other leaders on initiatives such as the quest for equal prize money and the WTA Assistance Program, which supports former players in times of need -- covering healthcare bills, for instance.

“Claude was a gracious, charming man who contributed his immense business savvy, instinct for solving problems and good judgment to the WTA for over 25 years -- all without compensation,” McGuire said.

“He demonstrated the important role that independent directors can play, and the importance of bringing independent personnel into the management of the Tour, which we see reflected today.”

McGuire, who was CEO of the WTA until the beginning of 2002, added: “Claude’s love for tennis was infectious and his calm demeanor and even-handed approach helped to defuse even the most contentious discussions. Just by his presence, Claude made all of us better people. He was a great friend and mentor.”

De Jouvencel was also a devoted family man, and the father of four daughters. One of them, Tessa de Jouvencel, was inspired to work for the WTA Tour as a member of the communications team, working with players at tournaments around the world.

“Our father took great joy in the game -- particularly the elegance of a crisp backhand down the line -- and loved how tennis brought people together across generations and cultures,” she said.

“Tennis was central to his identity. His involvement with the WTA was a source of tremendous pride for him, and our family -- in particular, his advocacy of equal pay for women in tennis earned the deep admiration of all his daughters during our teenage years.”

Peachy Kellmeyer, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame for her own dedicated efforts to grow the game, said of de Jouvencel: ”Claude was always available and always had that twinkle in his blue eyes. The world was a better place with him in it."

De Jouvencel is survived by his wife, Marie-Hélène; his daughters, Francesca, Rebecca, Tessa and Ilana; his stepchildren, Anne-Cécile and Guillaume; and eight grandchildren.