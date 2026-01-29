WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
'That is unbelievable!' Kostyuk's scorching passing shot nets January Shot of the Month

1m read 29 Jan 2026
January 2026 Shot of the Month

Summary

Just when she needed it most, Marta Kostyuk whipped a full-stretch forehand pass out of the reach of Mirra Andreeva to secure a crucial break of serve and take control of the Brisbane quarterfinals.

The point came late in the first set of Marta Kostyuk’s quarterfinal match against Mirra Andreeva in Brisbane. The rally stretched into double-digit exchanges before Andreeva stepped forward on a short ball and sent an approach that looked strong enough to take control, pushing Kostyuk wide and off the court.

Kostyuk never stopped moving. Stretched near the sideline and still on the run, she whipped a forehand back across the court, leaving Andreeva rooted in place. She went for the winner and sent it sharply across the court.

The break shifted the set. Kostyuk edged a tense tiebreak and followed it with a steadier second set to close out a 7-6(7), 6-3 win.

The shot was one of the defining moments of Kostyuk’s week in Brisbane, which included wins over Amanda Anisimova, Andreeva and Jessica Pegula before falling in the final against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. 

Still, Kostyuk showed her fight, her shot tolerance and her readiness to trust her instincts -- all of it on display in a moment worthy of 2026’s first Shot of the Month.

WTA Staff

