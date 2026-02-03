The Mercedes-Benz star makes its WTA Tour debut in Abu Dhabi and Ostrava

The Mercedes-Benz star shines on the biggest stages of tennis in partnership with the WTA

The iconic star will be seen on the net for the first time on the WTA Tour at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and the Ostrava Open

Mercedes-Benz will be present at more than 30 tournaments on the WTA Tour in 2026

Stuttgart/Abu Dhabi/Ostrava -- The Mercedes-Benz star is shining once again on the biggest stages in tennis. Following the announcement of its new, long-term partnership with the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) in December, Mercedes-Benz is making its debut as the Premier Partner of the WTA at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic, where the iconic star will be seen on the net post sign for the first time.



With the WTA partnership, Mercedes-Benz is further expanding its commitment to tennis and underlining its ambition to further elevate sport on a global stage. As the Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner of the WTA, Mercedes-Benz will be present at WTA 1000, 500 and 250 tournaments and aims to create unique experiences for players, fans, and guests. At the same time, the partnership underlines the ambition of Mercedes-Benz for the empowerment of women, thus inspiring the next generations of players and fans.

“We are delighted that Mercedes-Benz is making its debut as the Premier Partner of the WTA Tour, and that the iconic star will be showcased worldwide on the biggest stages in women’s tennis. The WTA and Mercedes-Benz share a clear vision for the future of our sport and a commitment to driving its growth around the world. This debut marks an exciting moment for the WTA Tour as the partnership comes to life, and we look forward to seeing it evolve across the global tennis calendar." -- Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures

“The Mercedes-Benz star on the net is an expression of our long-standing commitment to the WTA and international women's tennis. It stands for a shared understanding of quality, precision and excellence on an international[DD2] stage.” -- Christina Schenck, Vice President Digital & Communications and Investor Relations, Mercedes-Benz AG



