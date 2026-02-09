Week in Review: Bejlek's breakthrough, Cirstea's 'pinch me' moment and more

Sara Bejlek had the week of her career, winning Abu Dhabi for her first career title. Sorana Cirstea prevailed at home, Katie Boulter added a fourth title, Alexandra Eala had an incredible comeback and more highlights from last week on tour.

There was no shortage of action on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz last week.

The Middle East swing kicked off with the WTA 500 Abu Dhabi Open and a pair of 250-level events in Cluj-Napoca and Ostrava. A new champion was crowned, several players had breakthroughs and a veteran added one of the most meaningful titles of her career to her resume.

Here's everything that went down on the WTA Tour this past week, and the most notable moments that caught our eye.

Star of the Week

Sara Bejlek

One of the great things about the WTA Tour is your life can completely change over the course of a week. That's exactly what happened to 20-year-old Sara Bejlek, who came through qualifying to win her first career WTA Tour title in Abu Dhabi. It was just the Czech's second career appearance in a WTA 500 main draw, and she won seven matches in eight days -- dropping just one set -- to secure the title.

She defeated Clara Tauson and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals and final, respectively, her first career Top 20 wins.

With the title, the former French Open junior doubles champion moved up 63 spots in the PIF WTA Rankings, from No. 101 to No. 38.

Feel-Good Moment of the Week

Sorana Cirstea wins at home

It was quite the fitting ending to the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca. Sorana Cirstea, who is set to retire after this season, dominated Emma Raducanu 6-0, 6-2 in the final to win her home tournament in her last appearance there.

"Someone please pinch me, because this is a dream come true,” the overjoyed 35-year-old said after the win. "I still can’t believe that I’m holding the trophy as champion here in Cluj. I am so, so happy. I cannot describe it in words. I am so grateful for everything I lived this week."

Cirstea was in command all week, never dropping a set and losing just five games in her final two matches.

And huge props to Raducanu, who despite the disappointing finish reached her first WTA Tour final since winning the US Open in 2021.

The other champion on tour last week was Katie Boulter, who won her fourth career title in Ostrava.

Match of the Week

Alexandra Eala d. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Abu Dhabi second round

Alexandra Eala is a fan favorite wherever she goes, and that was no exception in Abu Dhabi. The fans rallied behind the 20-year-old Filipina, and she thrilled them with a stunning comeback in the second round. Eala came back from 4-0 down in the third set and saved a match point to complete the 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) comeback over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Shot of the Week

Holy backspin!

In the first point of the second set, Tamara Zidansek came to the net against Cirstea and put so much backspin on an outstretched backhand volley that it bounced back over the net. Even Cirstea had to smile at that one.

Backspin alert! Tamara Zidansek's volley lands back on her side of the net

Stat of the Week

21 of 23 break points saved

How's this for clutch? Oleksandra Oliynykova, who gained plenty of new fans at the Australian Open last month for her tenacity and honesty, had quite the week in Cluj-Napoca. She picked up her first Top 50 win, over Wang Xinyu, and reached her first career WTA semifinal in only her second tour-level main draw.

In that 6-4, 6-4 win over Wang, the Ukrainian saved an absurd 21 of 23 break points. Her run came to an end in her next match, with a three-set loss to Raducanu.

First Top 50 win, first WTA semifinal: Oliynykova on a roll in Cluj-Napoca

Upset of the Week

Sara Bejlek d. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Abu Dhabi final

Perhaps this wasn't the most stunning upset, considering how well Bejlek played all week. But still, 100 rankings spots separated Bejlek and Alexandrova in this title match. After winning the opening set in a tiebreaker, Bejlek breezed in the second for a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win.