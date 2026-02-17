WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
Kasatkina, Bejlek out of Dubai; Andreeva, Bencic advance via walkover

1m read 17 Feb 2026 1h ago
Mirra Andreeva, Doha 2026
Jimmie48/WTA

Summary

Mirra Andreeva and Belinda Bencic both advanced to the third round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships via walkover after Daria Kasatkina and Sara Bejlek withdrew due to injury.

Two former Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships winners, Mirra Andreeva and Belinda Bencic, both advanced to the third round via walkover on Tuesday.

Dubai: Scores |  Draws | Order of play 

Must See

Defending champion and No. 5 seed Andreeva went through after Daria Kasatkina withdrew due to a right hip injury. She will face either Jaqueline Cristian or qualifier Ella Seidel in the last 16 on Wednesday.

Bencic, the 2019 champion and No. 9 seed, had been due to face wild card Sara Bejlek in an intriguing first-time encounter. Bejlek, 20, stunned the field in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago to claim her first title on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz as a qualifier, vaulting into the Top 50 as a result. However, the Czech youngster was forced to pull out due to an abdominal injury. Bencic will face either No. 7 seed Elina Svitolina or Paula Badosa in the last 16.

Dubai: Updated singles draw (PDF)

WTA Staff

