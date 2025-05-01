Win A VIP Trip To A Grass Court Tournament

The Grand Prize winner will receive:



🎾 A trip for 2 to either the 2026 HSBC Championships, VANDA Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open or the Bad Homburg Open Powered by Solarwatt

✈️ Roundtrip flights

🏨 2-night hotel stay

🎫 2 tournament session tickets

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between Friday, February 27, 2026 at 12:00:01 p.m. E.T. and ends on Friday, April 3, 2026 at 3:00:00 p.m. E.T U.S.. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states who are 18+ at time of entry. See Official Rules for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Sponsors: WTA Ventures Operations, LLC, 100 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300-N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 U.S.A.. Void where prohibited.

Will be used in accordance with the WTA Privacy Policy and the ATP Privacy Policy.