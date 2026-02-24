History made: WTA hosts first women’s-only wheelchair event in the UAE

At the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, the WTA Foundation launched the UAE’s first women’s-only standalone wheelchair event, uniting Yui Kamiji, Aniek van Koot, Kgothatso Montjane and Angélica Bernal for elite play and community outreach that reinforced a wider push for inclusion.

Wheelchair tennis made a groundbreaking debut at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open as the world’s best competitors pulled back the curtain on what it takes to train and compete on the biggest stages. Hosting the Mubadala Wheelchair Tennis Invitational, the WTA Foundation premiered the first-ever women’s‑only standalone wheelchair event in the UAE, underlining its commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that women with disabilities are not only seen, but celebrated, empowered, and supported to thrive in both sport and health.

The tournament featured a world-class lineup from the top of the ITF Wheelchair Tennis rankings: world No. 1 Yui Kamiji of Japan, world No. 2 Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands, , and world No. 10 Angélica Bernal of Colombia. These leading competitors thrilled fans with dynamic rallies as part of the four-day event, alongside community clinics and coach training for people with disabilities, as well as a special introductory wheelchair‑tennis clinic welcoming local youth to try the sport firsthand.

The event also included meet‑and‑greets that connected elite wheelchair tennis athletes Jiske Griffioen (former World No. 1) and Angélica Bernal (current World No. 7) with the local medical community during a special visit to the Healpoint UAE medical facility. There, they met the medical teams and explored the importance of specialized rehabilitation and athletic care.

Fans embraced this first‑of‑its‑kind event as Yui Kamiji and Jiske Griffioen took to Center Court for the exhibition final, in which Kamiji triumphed 6–3, 6–2. Check out all the action on the tournament's social channels.

