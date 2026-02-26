Honoring a legacy: 2026 Tom Perrotta Prize now open

The International Tennis Writers’ Association invites submissions from emerging journalists, with the winner receiving $2,000 and recognition during US Open week in New York.

The International Tennis Writers’ Association is pleased to say that entries are now open for the 2026 Tom Perrotta Prize for Tennis Journalism.

The annual award, now in its fifth year, recognises excellence in tennis journalism and is open to writers aged 35 and under.

The Tom Perrotta Prize is in memory of the famed American writer Tom Perrotta, whose exemplary contributions to tennis journalism were curtailed by his untimely death at the age of 44.

The prize includes a cash award of $2000. The winner will be presented with their award in New York on the eve of the US Open. Entrants should note that they will be expected to be able to accept the prize in person. An extra $500 will be made available to the winner to assist with travel.

Applications should include a brief CV and TWO recent examples of the applicant’s published writing. Examples can be in any language, but articles should be translated into English before submitting.

In addition, entrants should explain how the cash prize will help them in their career.

Entries will be judged blind by a group of judges from the International Tennis Writers’ Association.

Submissions should be forwarded to tomperrotta.prize@gmail.com before midnight (EST) on April 20, 2026.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and The International Tennis Writers’ Association co-sponsor the award.