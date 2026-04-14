Legend Bio: Tracy Austin

In 1977, at just 14 years and 28 days, Tracy Austin won her first professional title at the Avon Futures of Portland – a startling announcement of a prodigy’s arrival. That promise was fulfilled just two years later when, at 16 years and nine months, she defeated Chris Evert 6-4, 6-3 to win the 1979 US Open, becoming the youngest champion in the tournament’s history. That victory, just a few months after she had ended Evert’s record 125-match clay-court win streak in the semifinals at the Italian Open, established Austin as a formidable force capable of breaking the Evert-Navratilova duopoly.

The Californian's peak was a whirlwind of achievement. On April 7, 1980, at 17 years, three months, and 26 days, she became World No.1 – and is still the third youngest to achieve the feat, after Martina Hingis and Monica Seles. She backed up her first US Open title with a second in 1981, defeating Martina Navratilova in a third-set tie-break in the first Grand Slam final to be decided by that format. Austin also captured the season-ending Avon Championships (today's WTA Finals) in 1980, as well as the 1980 Colgate Championships and 1981 Toyota Championships, which served as circuit finales for non-Virginia Slims events.

Her career totals, compiled in a condensed period of dominance, reflect her elite status. She won 30 WTA singles titles and posted a career record of 335 wins against 90 losses. Beyond her two US Open crowns, she won four consecutive titles in Stuttgart from 1978-81 and San Diego from 1979-1982, and earned notable victories at events like Rome, Eastbourne, and the Canadian Open. She was named the WTA's Most Impressive Newcomer in 1977 and WTA Player of the Year in 1980, as well as AP Female Athlete of the Year in 1979 and 1981.

In doubles, Austin won four titles with Betty Stöve, and claimed a Wimbledon mixed doubles title in 1980 with her brother John, forming the first brother-sister team to win the event. She also played on winning Federation Cup (now known as the Billie Jean King Cup) teams in 1978, 1979 and 1980.

A series of injuries, however, severely curtailed her career. After playing a limited schedule from mid-1983 due to a back issue, she was off the tour for over four years. An attempted comeback was halted by a car accident in August 1989 that resulted in a broken leg requiring surgery, sidelining her until 1993. She retired in July 1994.

Nonetheless, Austin's legacy was cemented early. In 1992, at 29 years and seven months, she became the youngest inductee into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Beyond playing, she received the WTA Mentor Award in 2002, became a founding board member of the WTA Foundation in 2017, and was honored with the Georgina Clark WTA Mother Award in 2025. Married to Scott Holt since 1993, she is the mother of three sons and is a respected tennis commentator.

Tracy Austin’s playing career, though abbreviated, remains a definitive chapter in the sport’s history, defined by precocious talent, historic breakthroughs, and a lasting impact measured in records and inspiration.