Legend Bio: Monica Seles

Monica Seles captured eight Grand Slam titles as a teenager, a period of dominance that redefined the sport’s competitive landscape. She won the first six Grand Slam finals she contested and captured nine major singles championships in total: four at the Australian Open (1991-93, 1996), three at Roland Garros (1990-92), and two at the US Open (1991-92). At Wimbledon, her best result was a runner-up finish to Steffi Graf in 1992, a year she won the other three majors.

She did it all with a high-octane baseline style that revolutionized the game. Armed with flat two-handed shots from both the forehand and backhand sides, the seemingly fearless lefthander mixed early-strike tennis with acute angles and accuracy – and an iconic grunt.

Born in Novi Sad in the former Yugoslavia, Seles won the famous Orange Bowl junior event when she was just 11, and when she was 12 her family moved to Florida so she could train at the Nick Bollettieri Academy.

She played her first professional tournament as a 14 year-old amateur in 1988, and in 1989 she won her first WTA title by defeating Chris Evert in the final at Houston. Making her Grand Slam debut a few months later, at Roland Garros, Seles stormed all the way to the semis before being stopped by then-No.1 Graf.

Twelve months later, Seles turned the tables on her German rival to become the youngest champion in French Open history at 16 years, 6 months. Capping a 1990 season that also brought trophies at Miami, Rome and Berlin, Seles won the first of three consecutive WTA Finals crowns at Madison Square Garden. To do so, she defeated Gabriela Sabatini in the first five-set women's final since the 1901 US Championships – setting another record as the event’s youngest champion at 16 years, 11 months.

Her historic reign at the top began a few months later. Seles first ascended to the No.1 ranking on March 11, 1991, becoming the youngest player ever to do so, at the time (Martina Hingis now holds the distinction). Across her career, she would hold the top spot for 178 non-consecutive weeks, finishing as the year-end No.1 in 1991 and 1992.

Such numbers are all the more poignant given Seles' career trajectory was profoundly altered on April 30, 1993, when she was stabbed in the back by a fanatical spectator at Hamburg. She did not compete for more than two years, eventually making a triumphant return to the WTA Tour in August 1995, ranked co-No.1 with Graf. She won her comeback event in Toronto before pushing Graf to three sets in the final of the US Open.

A final Grand Slam crown was to come, at the Australian Open in 1996, and Seles went on to reach the title bouts in New York in 1996 and Paris in 1998, just weeks after the death of her beloved father and coach, Karolj.

In the second half of her career, Seles continued to post results most could only covet. A Top 10 regular, she remained a threat in the latter stages of the majors and on the Tour, winning the Canadian Open four years running from 1995-98 and Rome in 2000. By the time she retired in 2003, she had won 53 singles titles and six doubles titles. She had helped the U.S. Fed Cup team to victory in 1996, 1999 and 2000, and won a bronze medal in singles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Her career win-loss record of 595-122 reflects an 81.39% winning percentage.

After stepping away from the game after Roland Garros in 2003, Seles authored several books – fiction and non-fiction – and became an advocate for mental health and healthy living. In 2025, she announced a diagnosis of myasthenia gravis and has worked to raise awareness of the condition.

Maintaining links with tennis and the sporting community, Seles became a member of the philanthropic Laureus World Sports Academy in 2005 and later became a Legend Ambassador for the WTA Finals in Singapore.

She was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2009.