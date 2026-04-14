Legend Bio: Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova announced herself as a champion on the sport's grandest stage, defeating two-time defending champion Serena Williams to win Wimbledon at 17 years old. That victory in 2004 ignited a career defined by a relentless competitive drive and a powerful baseline game that earned her 36 WTA singles titles and a 645-171 career record. The Siberia-born star spent 18 weeks as the world No.1, a ranking she first reached in 2005.

Sharapova's five Grand Slam titles, from 10 major finals contested, became a testament to her adaptability. Following on from her Wimbledon triumph, she captured the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008, and Roland Garros in 2012 and 2014, completing a rare career Grand Slam.

The WTA's season-ending championships proved to be another happy hunting ground. Sharapova reached the title bout at the WTA Finals on three occasions, defeating Serena at Los Angeles in 2004 and finishing runner-up in 2007 and 2012, to Justine Henin and Serena, respectively. She also reached the Olympic final at the London Games in 2012, securing a silver medal for Russia as Serena took home the gold.

For the better part of two decades, Sharapova was a contender on the WTA Tour whenever she was in the draw. From Beijing to Madrid to Cincinnati, she won 14 WTA 1000 (or equivalent Tier I) titles, including three at Rome and two at Indian Wells. She also dominated the indoor clay event at Stuttgart, winning a hat-trick of titles from 2012 until 2014. Despite once likening her clay court skills as akin to a "cow on ice", her finals record on clay became particularly dominant: she won 11 of 13 title matches on the surface.

Away from the court, Sharapova's impact was equally significant. She attracted a huge fan base on the emerging social media platforms as well as unprecedented commercial interest that saw her forge partnerships with global brands and launch her own candy line. Her charitable work included the Maria Sharapova Foundation and a role as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme.

Sharapova gave birth to her son, Theodore, in 2022. In 2025, her legendary career was formally recognized with induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.