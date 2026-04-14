Legend Bio: Simona Halep

In 2013, Simona Halep announced her arrival on the sport's biggest stages by winning her first six titles in a single calendar year, a feat not accomplished since Steffi Graf in 1986. That explosive run, which earned the former junior No.1 the WTA Most Improved Player award, launched a career defined by sustained excellence on the WTA Tour and a pair of long-awaited Grand Slam crowns.

Halep's initial breakthrough at the majors came in 2014, when she finished runner-up to Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros. Another milestone capped her season, when, making her event debut at the WTA Finals in Singapore, she defeated then-World No.1 Serena Williams in the group stage before falling to the American in the championship match.

Halep's versatility and consistency was rewarded on October 9, 2017, when she rose to World No.1. By that point she had won six of her nine eventual WTA 1000 titles, including Doha (2014), Dubai (2015), Indian Wells (2015), Madrid (2016-17) and Montréal (2017). Meantime, two further Grand Slam finals had resulted in painful losses: at Roland Garros in 2017, Halep was surprised by Jelena Ostapenko and at the 2018 Australian Open, Caroline Wozniacki prevailed in a nailbiter.

Finally, Halep's moment came later in 2018, in her third final on the red clay of Paris. This time, she outlasted Sloane Stephens in three sets to become the second Romanian woman to win a major after her mentor Virginia Ruzici, who was victorious at Roland Garros in 1978. A year later, Halep played the match of her life to add a second Slam, conquering the grass of Wimbledon with defeat of Serena in the final of the 2019 Championships.

All up, Halep held the WTA's No.1 ranking for a total of 64 weeks and ended two seasons (2017-18) as the world’s top-ranked player. She posted a formidable 580-243 win-loss record and finished her career with 24 singles titles, including notable later wins at Montréal (2018, 2022) and Rome (2020).

An iconic figure in her home country, Halep also contributed to Romanian tennis in team competitions, playing Fed Cup from 2010-19 and the 2012 Olympic Games in London. But her reputation as a humble champion made for universal appeal, and she was voted WTA Fan Favorite Singles Player three years running, 2017-19.

Halep's career concluded with a final match in Cluj-Napoca, Romania in 2025. Among eight Top 10 seasons overall, she had ranked inside the Top 4 seven seasons running, and retired in fifth place on the WTA's list of all-time prize money earners. Her off court initiatives continue to include the Simona Halep Foundation, which she founded in 2019 to develop long-lasting projects in fields as sports, health and education.