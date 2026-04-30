How URC and WTA leaders are redefining women’s pathways in sport

From Alexandra Brattesani’s shifting perspective to LaChé Johnson’s call to think bigger, a global program backed by the WTA Foundation is opening pathways for 50 women pursuing leadership roles in sport.

As the final weeks of the Women’s Leadership Academy approached, Alexandra Brattesani found herself reflecting on how far she and dozens of women like her had come.

“The last couple of weeks have been fantastic,” she said, describing a program that has reshaped not only her career outlook, but her sense of what’s possible.

Another participant, LaChé Johnson expressed her gratitude to the speakers, saying “To every speaker, thank you for your honesty, your leadership, and for sharing your journeys so openly. You didn’t just inspire us… you gave us permission to think bigger, move with intention, and trust ourselves in spaces we once felt uncertain about.”

The United Rugby Championship Women’s Leadership Academy is a workshop program connecting like-minded young women around the world who are passionate about working in the sports industry. In collaboration with the WTA Foundation, which shares its passion for education, it brings together 50 women from across the globe with a simple but ambitious goal: to break down the barriers that have long limited women’s access to leadership roles in sport.

Those barriers are real. Across industries, women still face unequal access to mentorship, education, and investment gaps that often keep them on the sidelines of decision-making.

For LaChé, the experience was challenging in the best way. One of her biggest takeaways from the workshops revealed a powerful message: “you don’t need to feel 100% ready to step into an opportunity, you just need the courage to show up, take the risk, and grow through it.”

Highlighting how meaningful content in sport can transform lives, WTA Foundation speakers Ann Austin, Vania King, and Ayah Abdulkhaleq—women whose careers span professional athletics, global philanthropy, and international sport development—pointed to inspiring initiatives supporting maternal health, cancer advocacy, and inclusive community building. Austin reminded attendees that they can “all be trailblazers and transform lives.”

In the following session, Board Director of CVC Global Sport Group, Michelle Difilippantonio Wilson challenged participants to embrace fear, take ownership of their careers, and lift others along the way. It’s advice Brattesani says she’s already putting into practice.

Since 2023, the WTA Foundation has helped shape these moments through mentorship workshops and global networking opportunities.

For Brattesani and her peers, the impact is lasting. The Academy workshop courses may be coming to an end, but the learning and momentum is just beginning.