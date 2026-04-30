How the WTA and Special Olympics are changing lives through tennis

Sixteen years into her tennis journey, Maya Perry stepped onto center court as part of a WTA Foundation initiative that continues to open doors for athletes with intellectual disabilities around the world.

As Maya Perry stepped onto center court at the Capital One Charleston Open, the moment felt bigger than tennis.

With thousands watching, the longtime Special Olympics South Carolina athlete prepared for the ceremonial coin toss. For Maya, who has spent 16 years on the court, competed at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, and communicates fluently in American Sign Language, it was a rare spotlight, and one she embraced with a smile.

But moments like this haven’t always been easy to come by. Across the world, athletes with intellectual disabilities often face limited access to facilities, coaching, and competitive opportunities. That’s what makes the partnership between the WTA Foundation and Special Olympics so impactful.

Since 2018, the collaboration has focused on breaking down those barriers by using tennis as a vehicle for confidence, connection, and community. In 2023, that commitment expanded through the Special Olympics Series, a global initiative that now reaches more than 2,000 individuals annually through clinics, mentorship, and tournament experiences.

In Charleston this past month, that impact came to life with a number of players in attendance, including four-time Grand Slam champion Desirae Krawczyk, Grand Slam champion Abigail Spears, Grand Slam finalists Alexa Guarachi and Caty McNally, Junior US Open champion Kayla Day, and NCAA champion Sabrina Santamaria. More than 30 athletes and 15 coaches trained side by side with professional players, sharing rallies, encouragement, and laughter. In the stands, families watched thanks to more than 100 tickets provided by the tournament.

For years, top players across the tour have championed this effort, using their platforms to shine a light on a movement rooted in inclusion. By stepping onto the court alongside these athletes, WTA players help ensure that athletes with disabilities are not just seen, but truly celebrated, empowered, and embraced within their communities.

An incredible morning in Charleston with our friends at the Special Olympics

For Maya, the cheers that followed her coin toss at the Credit One Open lingered long after she left the court. The moment not only marked a special experience for her and her family, but also represented a glimpse into a more inclusive future where every athlete, regardless of ability, has a place in the game.