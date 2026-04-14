Legend Bio: Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber announced herself as a potential Grand Slam contender in 2011 when, ranked No.92, she stormed to the US Open semifinals. That run, which included an upset of her friend Agnieszka Radwanska, was a prelude to a career built on explosive athleticism and a resolute, counter-punching style that would carry her to the summit of the sport.

After her run in New York, Kerber's breakthrough continued in 2012, when she won her first two WTA titles at the Paris Indoors and Copenhagen, broke into the Top 10, and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon. With these results, a pattern of elite consistency was established: between 2012 and 2018, the German lefty deployed her tactical intelligence to win more matches than any other player on the WTA Tour and finish six of those seven years inside the Top 10.

Kerber's peak came in 2016, a season of historic firsts. She saved a match point in the first round of the Australian Open en route to her maiden major title, defeating Serena Williams in a gripping final to become the first German Grand Slam champion since Stefanie Graf in 1999. After Serena found revenge in the championship match at Wimbledon, Kerber added a second Slam trophy at the US Open that September, beating Karolina Pliskova in the title bout.

Just the second woman, after Li Na, to win her first two Grand Slam titles after turning 28, Kerber duly became the oldest player to make her debut as WTA World No.1 – a position she held for 34 weeks. She finished the year as the WTA Player of the Year and the ITF World Champion, leading the tour with 63 match wins and 12 victories over Top 10 opponents.

Kerber cemented her legacy with a third major title at Wimbledon in 2018, becoming just the second player, after Venus Williams, to defeat Serena in two major finals. That victory, coupled with a title in Sydney earlier that year, helped her finish the season at No.2.

In total, Kerber won 14 singles titles across each of the main surfaces and compiled a career record of 683 wins against 378 losses. Alongside her clutch performances at the majors, she notably delivered the goods on home soil, winning the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart in 2015 and 2016 as well as the inaugural edition of the Bad Homburg Open in 2021. She also won a silver medal at Rio in 2016, bested by Monica Puig in the final, and was runner-up to Dominika Cibulkova at that season's WTA Finals in Singapore.

A mainstay for her country in team competitions, Kerber helped Germany reach the final of the Billie Jean King Cup in 2014. She took maternity leave after Wimbledon in 2022 and, having given birth to her daughter Liana, returned to help Germany capture the United Cup team event in Sydney at the beginning of 2024. She closed out her career with a stirring run to the quarterfinals of that year's Olympic Games in Paris, later welcoming a son, Ben, to her family.