Legend Bio: Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

Arantxa Sánchez Vicario’s career was built on relentless, high-percentage tennis, a style that saw her win 75.9 per cent of her matches on clay and contest 37 finals on the surface. Her ability to extend rallies, retrieve seemingly unreachable balls, and force opponents into errors was not merely defensive; it was a calculated, attritional weapon that produced 759 career singles wins and 29 titles.

Dubbed the "Barcelona Bumblebee" for her energy on court, Sánchez Vicario announced herself to the world when she inflicted a third round defeat on the great Chris Evert in Paris in 1988. Her pedigree was confirmed 12 months later, when she captured the Roland Garros title at just 17 years old, upsetting then-No.1 Steffi Graf in a nail-biting final. She added a second French Open crown by defeating home favorite Mary Pierce in 1994, a season that also brought her sole US Open title, courtesy of another win over Graf. Her fourth and final major triumph was a third Roland Garros victory in 1998, this time at the expense of Monica Seles, a testament to her enduring prowess on the terre battue. Sánchez Vicario reached 12 major finals in total, posting runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. All up, she reached 78 Tour-level finals, her six WTA 1000-level titles including back-to-back Miami Open crowns in 1992 and 1993.

While Sánchez Vicario reached the summit in singles in February 1995, holding the World No.1 ranking for a total of 12 weeks, her doubles legacy was arguably even more impressive.

She spent 111 weeks as doubles No.1, and is one of just six women to simultaneously hold the top ranking in both disciplines. With partners including Helena Sukova and Jana Novotna, she won six major doubles titles: the Australian Open in 1992, 1995, and 1996; the US Open in 1993 and 1994; and Wimbledon in 1995. She also pocketed two WTA Finals doubles championships (1992, 1995) on her way to a career haul of 69 titles. In mixed doubles, as in the other disciplines, she captured three of the four majors: the Australian Open (1993), Roland Garros (1990, 1992), and the US Open (2000).

The tenacious Spaniard's commitment to team competition was also legendary. Alongside Conchita Martínez, she was the engine of the her country's Billie Jean King Cup team for 15 years, leading Spain to five titles (1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1998) and 10 finals overall. Sánchez Vicario holds the records for the most matches won by a player in the competition (72) and for most ties played (58). At the Olympic Games, she won four medals: singles silver and doubles bronze in 1996, and singles bronze and doubles silver in 1992.

As a player, Sánchez Vicario was, unusually, twice the recipient of the WTA’s Most Improved Player award (1988, 1989) and she won the WTA's first-ever Jerry Diamond ACES Award in 1995, for her efforts to promote the game. In 1998, she received Spain’s highest civilian honor, the Principe de Asturias Award, for her lifetime achievements.

After retiring in 2002 as the winner of 14 major titles, Sánchez Vicario was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2007. Her daughter, Arantxa was born in 2009, followed by a son, Leo in 2011.

The second show court at the Mutua Madrid Open is named Court Arantxa Sánchez Vicario in her honor.